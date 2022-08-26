Durand Cup 2022: Naorem Roshan Singh joins Bengaluru FC in Kolkata

Just moments ago, Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Bengaluru FC announced that versatile wing-back Naorem Roshan Singh will be joining the first team in Kolkata. Singh was excluded in the squad announcement made ahead of the Blues' 2022 Durand Cup opener due to an injury.

The announcement comes as a breather for the Bengaluru FC faithful, who were eager to see the versatile full-back in action again. Naorem Roshan Singh will be joining the squad led by Sunil Chhetri in their pursuit of bagging the first silverware of the 2022-23 season.

The 23-year-old set-piece specialist burst onto the scene with his performances for the Blues during the 2021-22 ISL campaign and has since then become a fan favorite at the club. The wing-back for the Indian national team recorded seven assists during the 2021–22 campaign and is dangerous with both feet.

Under Simon Grayson, the Blues have managed to pick up two convincing wins in their first two group fixtures against Jamshedpur FC and Indian Air Force FT. The Blues are yet to come up against Kolkata-based Mohammedan SC, who are currently sitting on top of Group A.

Simon Grayson's side will be up against a young FC Goa team led by Deggie Cardozo. The two teams will face off on August 30 at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Bengaluru FC eager to top their group despite Mohammedan SC challenge

Simon Grayson's men have left no stone unturned in their first competitive outing of the 2022-23 season. The Blues started their campaign with a win over Carlos Santamarina's Jamshedpur FC following another against the Indian Air Force FT. In both the matches, Grayson's men showcased their dominance over their opponents.

Skipper Sunil Chhetri has struck a successful partnership with former ATK Mohun Bagan star Roy Krishna and the duo have terrorized the opposition defenders with their prowess so far.

