Durand Cup 2022: Onaindia's own goal haunts Hyderabad FC as Bengaluru FC make their way to the final

Hyderabad FC defender Odei Onaindia put the ball into his own net as his side fell victim to a resilient Bengaluru FC in the second semi-final clash of the 2022 Durand Cup. The Bengaluru-based side held out for a 1-0 win.

The two sides squared off at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan on Thursday (September 15) with the Nizams being considered as favorites. Simon Grayson started Sunil Chhetri and Roy Krishna up front and opted to keep Javi Hernandez on the bench for this tie.

Manolo Marquez's side wasted no time as they looked to finish the game off early. Hyderabad FC attacked from the very first kick of the ball. Nikhil Poojary and Akash Mishra sped down the flanks to flood the box with crosses. Within moments, Bartholomew Ogbeche found an opening as the forward was set loose on the right side. The Nigerian talisman chose to take his chance but Bengaluru custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu denied him glory.

Amongst the two teams, Hyderabad FC were more proactive in the initial moments of the first half. The Deccan outfit were quick to recover possession and turn it into attack against a Blues side who were slow to recover. But Grayson's backline was solid and handled the pressure comfortably.

Out of nowhere, the Blues initiated an attack with Jayesh Rane finding Prabir Das sprinting down the right flank. Das spotted Krishna making a run for the near post and whipped in a low cross that eventually went into the net just after half-an-hour.

Initial impressions of the goal looked like it was a tap-in by Krishna. However, replays suggested that the ball went off of Onaindia, making it an own goal.

Manolo's side were not one to sit back and take in the blow.

As soon as the match restarted after the goal, the Nizams broke out on an attack. Mohammed Yasir sent in a left-footed cross from the right side. Ogbeche stretched out trying to reach the ball but Gurpreet cleared the danger.

Bengaluru FC weren't sitting back either. Their skipper had an opening on goal but saw his attempt fly above the crossbar.

Bengaluru FC held their ground against a desperate Hyderabad FC to book their place in the 2022 Durand Cup Final

As the game progressed, Hyderabad FC grew increasingly desperate to find an equalizer.

Poojary delivered a well-measured cross into the box. Ogbeche connected with the ball but Gurpreet made sure no harm was done to the scoreline.

The Nigerian soon had another opportunity. Halicharan Narzary's cross was chested by Borja Herrera and eased off to Ogbeche. But the former ISL Golden Boot winner blasted his attempt wide over the crossbar.

Bengaluru FC opted to sit back and defend in numbers, occasionally breaking away on the counter attack. Despite having the majority of the possession, Hyderabad FC were unable to break the Bengaluru FC defense from the central channel. Their crosses were well read by Sandesh Jhingan and Aleksandar Jovanovic, who stood tall and cleared any danger that came their way.

The match finally ended with the Blues booking a place in the finals at the expense of Hyderabad FC. They will be up against Mumbai City FC on Sunday, September 18, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit