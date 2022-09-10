Durand Cup 2022: Roy Krishna's last-minute winner guides Bengaluru FC to a 2-1 win against Odisha FC in overtime

Roy Krishna's 120th-minute strike against Odisha FC sealed the deal for Bengaluru FC with a 2-1 scoreline in a match that witnessed end-to-end action. Both sides came into the fixture undefeated and were looking to add one more win on their way to the semi-finals.

However, Subham Sarangi seeing a red card in the second half changed the complexion of the match.

The match initially began with the Juggernauts looking livelier between the two sides. Diego Mauricio had one of the best opportunities of the game during the initial moments of the first half.

However, the Brazilian ace could not make it count even though the Bengaluru FC defense was caught napping. Raynier Fernandes made the Juggernauts tick as the midfielder initiated most of the attacking moves.

Meanwhile, Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna, and Javi Hernandez were unable to cause as much damage as they could have. The trio were still looking to be on the same page when it came to creating a combination in the final third.

The Blues were protected at the back with Sandesh Jhingan and Aleksandar Jovanovic monitoring their territory. But their main problems in the first half were down to the attackers, who were yet to find their rhythm.

The first half ended goal-less with Odisha FC having more of the possession. The second half was a completely different story. Bengaluru FC displayed eagerness to win right from kick-off. The match witnessed a rise in tempo as players lost their cool more often, with referee Dipu Roy struggling to keep the game under his control.

Contrary to the first half, the second half saw a decent rise in the pace of both sides as the match proceeded towards the 90-minute mark. With no goals on the board, both coaches were forced to bring changes to their personnel.

However, in the 85th minute, Odisha FC's right full-back, who had already been booked, fouled Leon Augustine and saw a second yellow, leaving his side down to 10 men.

With an extra man, Bengaluru FC looked more eager to pounce on an opportunity in front of goal to secure their berth in the semi-final. Defensive resilience from the Juggernauts made it difficult for Grayson's side to breach their opposition's backline.

With the final whistle blown, it was clear that 30 more minutes were necessary for the sides to come to a conclusion.

Two goals in extra time became the decider for Bengaluru FC against a determined Odisha FC

Odisha FC put numbers on defense and allowed Mauricio to be the farthest man upfront. The two sides with plenty of tired legs kept searching for the vital goal that could separate them in this encounter.

The Blues struck first courtesy of Sivasakthi. An initial attempt by Augustine got parried away by Lalthuammawia Ralte. But the rebound fell to Sivasakthi, who was unmarked. Despite Osama Malik's retreat, the Bengaluru FC forward managed to put his side in the lead.

However, the moments that followed the goal saw Grayson's side conceding numerous free-kicks in their half alongside corners. One such offensive set-piece delivered by Sahil Panwar was headed into the net by Mauricio, allowing Odisha FC an opportunity to keep the fight going.

However, their efforts were spoiled after Krishna, during a counter-attack, found himself in space and managed to pick out a spot to score. His strike was the final kick of the ball in this thrilling encounter as Bengaluru FC progressed to the next round.

