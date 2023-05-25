East Bengal FC set to sign Spanish midfielder Saul Crespo ahead of the ISL 2023-24 season

East Bengal FC have acquired the services of former Odisha FC midfielder Saul Crespo ahead of the 2023-24 Indian Super League (ISL) season, according to reports on Wednesday, May 24.

The Spanish maestro had contract with the Juggernauts until the end of May but Marcus Mergulhao of Times of India reported that the Red and Gold Brigade have signed Crespo on a free transfer.

Furthermore, according to Halfway Football, the deal is supposedly for just a season but no confirmation is yet available.

Marcus Mergulhao @MarcusMergulhao



For everyone asking on Twitter n Whatsapp, James Donachie to East Bengal is completely untrue.



#IndianFootball Saul Crespo is a done deal for East Bengal. Excellent signing, ticks all boxes: young, India experience, proven, ambitious, and fits Carles Cuadrat’s style of play.For everyone asking on Twitter n Whatsapp, James Donachie to East Bengal is completely untrue. Saul Crespo is a done deal for East Bengal. Excellent signing, ticks all boxes: young, India experience, proven, ambitious, and fits Carles Cuadrat’s style of play.For everyone asking on Twitter n Whatsapp, James Donachie to East Bengal is completely untrue.#IndianFootball

The 26-year-old made 18 appearances in the ISL last season, powering the Kalinga Warriors into the knockout spots. He had two assists in the league while scoring three goals in the Durand Cup.

However, Crespo's contribution was more in the middle of the park, moving the ball forward, and breaking down the play. The former SD Ponferradina man made 60 tackles, 37 interceptions, 44 clearances, and 32 blocks throughout the season.

He was also part of the Odisha FC squad that went to secure the club's maiden silverware in the form of the Hero Super Cup 2023.

Crespo has had a lot of game time under his belt in La Liga 2, Segunda Division B, and the Copa Del Rey and will be hoping to impress with the Red and Gold Brigade.

Saul Crespo - A midfield maestro raised in SD Ponferradina

The defensive midfielder began his football journey in the youth setup of SD Ponferradina, a local club in Spain, back in 2010.

Showing great promise and dedication, he earned a promotion to the senior team in 2015. However, to gain valuable experience and playing time, Saul was loaned out to Atlético Astorga FC, a Segunda División B side, for the season.

During his loan spell, he showcased his abilities by scoring his first goal for Astorga on April 10, 2016, securing an equalizer against CD Guijuelo. This impressive performance caught the attention of his parent club, and Saul was subsequently loaned to Arandina CF, another third division team, in August.

After a successful season, Saul returned to SD Ponferradina in July 2017 and made a significant impact, solidifying his place in the squad. His contributions were recognized as he renewed his contract with the club in June of the following year.

Saul's consistent performances and dedication led to his team's promotion to Segunda División after three years, where he showcased his skills with one goal in 30 appearances during the 2018-19 season.

Throughout his career, Saul has made 119 appearances for his beloved Ponferradina, including 55 in LaLiga 2 and nine in the prestigious Copa Del Rey.

His professional debut came in September 2015, when he signed for Ponferradina, marking the beginning of a promising journey for this talented defensive midfielder.

Poll : 0 votes