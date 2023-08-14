Earthquake strikes Guwahati; Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa's hotel affected

Reports have emerged that the hotel where Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa are staying for the ongoing Durand Cup 2023 experienced some tremors from the earthquake that shook Guwahati earlier today, August 14.

However, the members of both teams, along with other guests, have been reported to be safe and sound. As per initial reports, the epicenter of this earthquake was Kanaighat in Bangladesh. The magnitude of the earthquake was measured at 5.4 on the Richter Scale.

The supporters of both clubs will heave a sigh of relief knowing that their players, along with all the members of staff, were untouched by the earthquake. When Sportskeeda contacted some of the players on either side, they confirmed that they did not come to any harm at all.

However, it is only natural for the players to be shaken by the event, which, albeit irregular, is not altogether infrequent in this part of the country.

Chennaiyin FC had won 3-0 against Tribhuwan Army earlier in the day

Chennaiyin FC had beaten Tribhuwan Army by a massive 3-0 scoreline earlier in the day. Farukh Chowdhary, Rahim Ali, and Rafael Crivellaro were on target for the Marina Machans at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium

At the moment, they are on top of Group E, which also has fellow ISL club Hyderabad FC. When these two ISL sides met earlier last week, Chennaiyin emerged victorious by a 3-1 scoreline. Delhi FC, the latest entrant into the I-League, are the fourth side in their group.

FC Goa, for their part, played out a 2-2 draw with NorthEast United FC last Saturday, and are preparing for their next match, against Downtown Heroes FC on 16 August, Wednesday. They are also on top of their group at the moment with four points to their name after two matches. They beat Shillong Lajong by a massive 5-0 scoreline in their first game of the tournament.

With the earthquake having shaken the morale of the players of both Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa, one can only expect that they do not let this affect their mindset in the middle of the Durand Cup. What will come to their advantage is that the tournament has no matches scheduled for tomorrow- August 15- it being India's Independence Day.

FC Goa can take the day off and prepare well for their next match, scheduled to be held on August 16, Wednesday. Chennaiyin's next game is against Delhi FC on August 18, Friday.