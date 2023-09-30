East Bengal 1-1 Hyderabad FC: EBFC ratings as they claim first win in the league | ISL 2023-24

East Bengal hosted Hyderabad FC at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan for their second Indian Super League (ISL) game of the season on Saturday, September 30.

The visitors scored first through Hitesh Sharma in the 8th minute before Cleiton Silva quickly cancelled the lead with the equaliser just two minutes later. The first 45 ended with the game delicately poised at 1-1.

After half-time, the hosts seemed to be the team with more desire and poured a ton of pressure on Hyderabad FC. The Nizams were able to deal with the waves of East Bengal attack and launched a few counters too.

However, it was Cleiton Silva's majestic freekick in the 93rd minute that secured all three points for the Red and Gold brigade. Here are the player ratings for the hosts from what was an exciting encounter at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Prabsukhan Gill [ 6/10 ]

Prabsukhan Singh Gill could not hold on to a clean sheet due to Hitesh Sharma's opener. Otherwise, Hyderabad FC did very little in the box to cause him much threat.

Nishu Kumar [ 6/10 ]

Nishu Kumar was rather sub-optimal on the night. Slotted in at right-back, he lost possession as much as 10 times, which added further pressure on Harmanjot Khabra.

Harmanjot Khabra [ 6/10 ]

Harmanjot Khabra started at centre-back, unlike his regular role as a right-back. Despite conceding a goal, the veteran put in a good shift. However, his inexperience in the position was often apparent, as Joseph Knowles made a number of forays in the box.

Jose Antonio Pardo [ 7/10 ]

Pardo led East Bengal's backline with composure and did well to thwart Hyderabad FC's attack.

Mandar Rao Desai [ 6/10 ]

Mandar Rao Desai did well in defence but didn't provide much support to the wingers going forward. He had a passing accuracy of 88 percent, helping East Bengal sustain possession.

Souvik Chakraborty [ 5/10 ]

Souvik Chakraborty had a poor game, his unfortunate touch leading to the ball falling to Hitesh Sharma, who finished off the chance with ease. He failed to find his footing in the game and was subsequently substituted by Carles Cuadrat for Mohammad Rakip.

Borja Herrera [ 6/10 ]

Herrera had a mixed game, running the length of the pitch. He was suspect in possession, losing the ball as many as 16 times. However, his long balls were key in switching play and keeping the pressure on the Nizams.

Saul Crespo [ 7/10 ]

Crespo was crucial to East Bengal's gameplay, controlling the game from midfield. He won all of his ground duels and was pivotal in switching the play to the wings with his accurate long balls. He also racked up an impressive 80 percent passing accuracy, keeping things moving for his side.

Nandhakumar Sekar [ 5/10 ]

Nandhakumar had a disappointing game, failing to impact things in the attacking third. He was presented with a glorious opportunity later on in the box but took a touch too many, resulting in his shot being blocked by the onrushing Hyderabad defence.

Naorem Mahesh Singh [ 6/10 ]

Naorem Mahesh too looked off-colour, managing just two shots all game, both of which were blocked. His usual intelligence and defence-splitting passes from the left were lacking, despite Cleiton Silva being back in the 11 - a player he combined with beautifully last season.

Cleiton Silva [ 10/10 ]

Captain Clutch! What a way to announce his return to East Bengal's starting 11. Cleiton Silva seemed like a man on a mission, a mission he has accomplished almost single-handedly. His brace has propelled the Red and Gold brigade to the 4th spot on the table. The second goal, scored from a free kick, was truly a thing of genius.

Substitutes

Mohammad Rakip [ 6/10 ]

Rakip was brought on at half-time to replace Chakravarti, who had a bad day at the office. The youngster did better than his predecessor, keeping things flowing in the middle of the park and taking the pressure off of his foreign partners in midfield.

Javier Siverio [ 7/10 ]

Siverio was very lively after his initiation but just lacked that final finish. He got a number of opportunities but his efforts went agonizingly wide.

VP Suhair [ 5/10 ]

Suhair was brought on with hardly 10 minutes on the clock and failed to impact proceedings.

Gursimrat Gill [ 5/10 ]

Gursmirat Gill replaced the injured Cleiton Silva, who was unfortunately stretchered off. The defender didn't have much time to make his mark in the game.