East Bengal 2-4 Odisha FC: Juggernauts stage incredible comeback to ensure hosts remain winless at Salt Lake | ISL 2022-23

Odisha FC scored four times in a phenomenal second-half display to beat East Bengal 4-2 in the two teams' ISL 2022-23 encounter on Friday (November 18).

A game many expected to be tightly contested began that way, with both teams involved in a scrappy early exchange with multiple quick fouls. However, the Red and Gold Brigade were the first to settle and quickly engaged in a system involving a compact midfield and their ability to pierce through gaps in Odisha's defense.

The Juggernauts, who have deployed a high line this season, have normally allowed teams some space down the flanks. However, this time, their full-backs spread out wide, opening up plenty of gaps between them and their centre-backs.

East Bengal took advantage of the same and threatened early on before breaking the deadlock in the 23rd minute. VP Suhair was sent through on the right flank by Jordan O'Doherty's defense-splitting pass and the winger cut it back for an open Thongkhosiem Haokip to guide into an empty net.

Twelve minutes later, the Salt Lake Stadium erupted a second time. Suhair was in the thick of it all once again, this time being set free on the left by a Cleiton Silva flick-on. He sent a cross into the box once again and the onrushing Naorem Roshan Singh made it 2-0 with a thumping finish.

Odisha didn't seem to wake up until those two goals and went close late on through Raynier Fernandes, who headed just over. However, East Bengal saw the pressure off, much to the pleasure of their fans, to head into the break with a two-goal cushion.

Odisha FC's substitutes, led by Pedro Martin, run riot as East Bengal slump to 5th ISL 2022-23 defeat

Odisha FC boss Josep Gombau looked an unhappy man for much of the first half against East Bengal and knew something needed to change.

The Spanish tactician threw on four substitutes, including Pedro Martin, Denechandra Meitei and Jerry Mawihmingthanga at half-time. It also gave the Juggernauts faithful a chance to see Diego Mauricio and Martin play together for an extended period.

Their partnership instantly paid dividends as Martin halved the deficit in the 48th minute. Mauricio dropped into space in the final third and fed his strike partner, who took a touch before firing past Kamaljit Singh from the right side of the box.

Less than a minute later, it was 2-2.

Meitei sent in a fabulous ball from the left towards Mauricio, who outmuscled Pritam Singh before nodding the ball to Martin. With neither of East Bengal's centre-backs marking him, the Spaniard scored past Kamaljit with a close-range header to level things up.

A hush fell over the arena as the lead they celebrated so loudly had evaporated less than 300 seconds into the second half and the team never really recovered.

Mawihmingthanga then put Odisha in front for the first time on the night in the 65th minute. It was Meitei's left boot that did the damage again as his fantastic cross from the left was met by the unmarked substitute at the far-post to make it 3-2.

East Bengal finally woke up, but still couldn't stop Nandhakumar Sekar from scoring the Juggernauts' fourth and final goal of the game. After controlling a glorious crossfield switch from Saul Crespo, Sekar dribbled past Sarthak Golui with ease before firing the ball past Kamaljit.

Odisha brought their game management to the fore from there on to see out the win and move to third in the ISL 2022-23 standings. They have 12 points from six matches and are just three behind Mumbai City FC, who have played a game more.

East Bengal, meanwhile, are eighth with just two wins and six points from their first seven matches. Stephen Constantine's men are yet to win at home this season and will be gutted after failing to capitalize on a two-goal half-time advantage.

Poll : 0 votes