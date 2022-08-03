East Bengal and Emami make their association official

Finally, the historic contract between East Bengal and the Emami group is signed. After much wait, club officials signed the agreement on August 2nd. Both parties looked very enthusiastic regarding the contract.

In a grand ceremony, the official logo of EB was unveiled. Several popular ex-footballers like Alok Mukherjee, Bhaskar Ganguly, Mehtab Hussain, Rahim Nabi, Prasanta Banerjee, and many others were present at the event.

The former footballers looked very optimistic about the arrangement. During the press conference, Prasanta Banerjee commented:

"We should give time to the squad. I am quite confident that this season the Lal Holud brigade will win a lot of trophies. EB will form a good team."

This season, most foreign players will be selected by head coach Stephen Constantine. Emami officials are quite confident of Constantine's success at the club.

After a long period of time, it looks like the team's practice may return to Kolkata Maidan. Responding to a journalist's query, Debabrata Sarkar responded:

"This season there will be two teams. So one team can practice at Kolkata Maidan."

Last season, there were a lot of complaints regarding Shree Cement interfering in membership matters. Emami looks, in contrast, supporter-friendly and member-friendly.

They have already taken a list of the members and will try to do whatever they can for them. They also reiterated that this time there will be no prefix or suffix before the club's name in ISL.

After the press event got over, the club officials met with Harimohan Bangur, the owner of Shree Cement. They spoke with him to resolve all of the issues that arose during Shree Cement's stint in East Bengal.

Aniket Jadav all set to Sign for East Bengal on a 3-year deal

Aniket Jadav is all set to sign for East Bengal on a three-year deal. A ₹10 lakh transfer fee has been agreed between EB and Hyderabad. He is already in the city and has completed his medical test. He will sign for the club as soon as he receives the NOC from Hyderabad FC.

