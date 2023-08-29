East Bengal enter the Durand Cup 2023 finals with thrilling penalty-shootout victory over NorthEast United

After being down by two goals well after the hour mark, East Bengal FC managed to crawl back into the Durand Cup 2023 semi-final tie within the regulation time against NorthEast United FC.

At 2-2, the match rolled into the lottery of penalties where the Torchbearers reigned supreme in a 5-3 victory at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata on Tuesday, August 29.

Expand Tweet

Carles Cuadrat opted for just two alterations in his starting lineup, with Jose Pardo and Mandar Rao Desai being given a nod. Meanwhile, for the Highlanders, Parthib Gogoi, Manvir Singh and Nestor Albiach formed the front three.

The hosts had a steady start to the night, controlling the proceedings on the pitch. It wasn't the most belligerent affair in the initial phase but tempers started flaring once Saul Crespo and Phalguni Singh got engaged in a war-of-words after the latter incessantly pressed the center-back in the EBFC box.

But completely against the run of play in the 22nd minute, the visitors stitched together a couple of passes before Phalguni found Michael Zabaco unmarked in the box with a delightful cross from the left. Lalchungnunga was missing from action and the 34-year-old center-back managed to ease the ball past Prabhsukhan Singh Gill with a diving header.

Having broken the deadlock, NorthEast suddenly had a spring in their steps as they managed to slash down any response from the Torchbearers. After the water break, East Bengal showed a lot more fight but were unable to create anything substantial. A couple of half chances fell Javier Siverio and Mandar's way but weren't consequential enough for Cuadrat's men to restore parity ahead of the half-time break.

East Bengal FC script historic comeback in the second half against NorthEast United FC

The attempt to utilize a 4-4-2 formation didn't pay dividends and hence East Bengal reverted to their trusted 4-3-3 system. Souvik Chakraborty replaced Pardo while Nishu Kumar was replaced by Borja Herrera.

The Red and Gold Brigade resorted to an aggressive approach but ended up rushing their passes and losing possession on multiple occasions. But despite the loose passes, there was definitely an attacking intent from Cuadrat's men that was missing in the first 45.

But almost like a repeat from the first half, just when EBFC were looking in charge of the proceedings, the Highlanders silenced the Salt Lake Stadium in style.

Phalguni Singh received the ball on the right and made a blistering run into the opposition box. With the Kolkata Giants putting in challenges judiciously, the NEUFC midfielder managed to create a shooting angle. Once the opportunity arrived, Phalguni whipped a driven effort that nestled into the net.

By the 57th minute, EBFC were already two goals down and it was time to throw the kitchen sink at it. Cuadrat brought on Cleiton Silva in place of Jordan Elsey and Gursimrat Singh Gill at the expense of Harmanjot Singh Khabra.

However, the Torchbearers failed to create any significant attacking outlet until a stroke of luck reignited their chances. Saul Crespo made a marching run into the opposition box from the right channel, before cutting the ball back for Naorem Mahesh Singh, who had been quiet all night. The latter's effort from the center of the box, took a deflection off Dinesh Singh and ended up in the NEUFC net.

The VYBK roared again as East Bengal could sniff the opportunity of a thrilling comeback.

To regain control of the match, Juan Pedro Benali brought on Gaurav Bora. But the NEUFC backline were seemingly rattled as they conceded chance after chance. EBFC, however, lacked the cutting edge in the final third.

In another through of dice, the former Bengaluru FC brought off Lalchungnunga and subbed in Mohammed Rakip. East Bengal at this point had just one natural center-back in their lineup

The referee added on eight minutes of injury time and that's all the Red and Gold Brigade had to try and push the game into a penalty shootout.

Another twist in the tale was awaiting as goal-scorer Zabaco was shown a second yellow and given the marching orders, for his challenge on Siverio in the dying minutes of the match. The fighting spirit of Cuadrat's East Bengal that had shone through all throughout the tournament, came to forefront once again. In the seventh minute of additional time, after an initial shot from Crespo was saved by Mirshad, Cleiton latched on to the rebound and drilled a cross into the box.

Nandhakumar, rising the highest amidst the crowd, nodded home the equalizer to stun the Highlanders. As the referee blew the final whistle, both teams had to resort to the fateful penalties to decide the tie.

Cleiton Silva got East Bengal underway with a cleanly-placed strike while Ibson Melo converted for NEUFC. Saul Crespo and Borja Herrera followed suit but a miss from Parthib Gogoi tilted the tie in the home side's favor.

Neither Naorem Mahesh Singh or Nandhakumar faltered from the spot and East Bengal managed to secure a berth in the Durand Cup finals. They will lock horns against either FC Goa or Mohun Bagan SG in Sunday's showdown.