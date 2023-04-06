East Bengal FC announce 24-member squad for Super Cup 2023; Athul Unnikrishnan included

After a forgettable Indian Super League (ISL) campaign, East Bengal FC have named a 24-member squad on Thursday, April 6, for the upcoming edition of the Hero Super Cup in Kerala.

In terms of the foreign contingent, there's been no change from the list of overseas players that finished the ISL campaign. Ivan Gonzalez, Charalambos Kyriacou, Jordan O'Doherty, Alex Lima, Cleiton Silva, and Jake Jervis are all part of the squad.

Meanwhile, amongst the Indians, Athul Unnikrishnan, who was part of the reserve team, has been given a run with the senior side for the Super Cup.

The Red and Gold Brigade have been drawn in Group B alongside Odisha FC, Hyderabad FC, and the winner of the third qualifier between Aizawl FC and TRAU FC.

Stephen Constantine's men will train in Manjeri on Friday (April 7) and Saturday (April 8) morning before facing Odisha FC in their Hero Cup opener on Sunday, April 9. All Group B matches will be held at Menjeri's Payyanad Stadium.

East Bengal finished ninth in the ISL standings under the tutelage of Constantine. The Kolkata giants secured six victories throughout the season, their highest ever in a season. Except for Cleiton and Naorem Mahesh's performances, East Bengal were lackluster all across the pitch.

Hence, the club have decided to part ways with Constantine at the end of the season and the Super Cup will be the final assignment for the English tactician.

If reports are to be believed, Sergio Lobera will take over the hot seat.

East Bengal FC's full squad for Hero Super Cup 2023

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Pawan Kumar, Suvam Sen

Defenders: Mohamad Rakip, Sarthak Golui, Ivan Gonzalez, Pritamkumar Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lalchungnunga, Charalambos Kyriacou, Tuhin Das, Athul Unnikrishnan

Midfielders: Mobashir Rahman, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sumeet Passi, Alex Lima, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Jordan O'Doherty, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Himanshu Jangra

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, Jake Jervis, Semboi Haokip, VP Suhair.

Head coach: Stephen Constantine.

Poll : 0 votes