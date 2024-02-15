East Bengal FC appoint Aleksandar Pantic as replacement for injured Jose Antonio Pardo | ISL 2023-24

After Jose Antonio Pardo was ruled out for the rest of the ISL 2023-24 season with a foot injury, East Bengal FC mutually parted ways with the Spaniard and wasted no time announcing Serbian defender Aleksandar Pantic as his replacement.

Head coach Carles Cuadrat, through a press release on Thursday, updated that following the injury Pardo suffered against NorthEast United FC, the Super-Cup-winning defender would bid an early farewell to the Kolkata club.

"Unfortunately, we have to bid farewell to a very loved player from our Super Cup-winning squad. A bad foot injury during our match against NorthEast United means an early end to the season for Pardo. He is a true champion. His immense contribution during our victorious Super Cup campaign helped the club win a trophy after 12 years. Good luck, Pardo! We wish him a good and speedy recovery!" the message from Cuadrat read.

Soon after, the signing of Pantic until the end of the 2023-24 season was confirmed by East Bengal. The promptness in the transfer market will allow the Serbian centre-back to settle into the club quickly and get into the groove for East Bengal's upcoming round of fixtures.

Speaking on the addition of the 31-year-old defender, Cuadrat asserted in a club statement:

“In Pantic, we have a player with huge experience of playing for top European clubs like Villarreal, Dynamo Kyiv, and Red Star Belgrade. I know him from my stint in Cypriot football, and it’s very good for us that he was playing for Doxa just until the last transfer window.”

A look at new East Bengal signing Aleksandar Pantic's career

The Serbian centre-back rose through the ranks at Partizan before making his professional debut with Belgrade-based outfit Rad. Soon after, he was snapped up by Serbian heavyweights Red Star Belgrade, where he spent a season before shifting base to Spain.

He signed for Villarreal in 2013 and then spent a couple of seasons in La Liga with loan spells at clubs like Cordoba, Eibar, and Alaves. He seldom broke into the starting lineup of the Spanish top-tier clubs and hence moved to Cypriot side Doxa in 2020.

Before returning to Doxa again in the summer of 2023, Pantic had a couple of spells in La Liga 2 with CD Lugo and the Polish top tier with Zaglebie Lubin. His experience around the club could be a boost for East Bengal's ailing backline.