East Bengal FC book Durand Cup 2023 knockout berth with clinical victory against Punjab FC

Changing their recent fortunes, East Bengal FC paraded into the Durand Cup 2023 quarter-finals after securing a narrow 1-0 victory against Punjab FC at the Kishore Bharati Stadium, Kolkata on Wednesday (August 16).

The Kolkata Giants galloped to the top of the pile in Group A, thanks to a lone goal from in-form Javier Siverio. EBFC came into the fixture on the back of a historic victory over their arch-rivals Mohun Bagan SG in the Kolkata derby.

Carles Caudrat opted for just a single alteration from their previous lineup with Nishu Kumar returning to the fray after serving a one-man suspension. Meanwhile, for the Shers, the changes were plenty in number and but it didn't show in the initial minutes.

As Punjab were more surefooted in their approach, East Bengal looked nervy in the opening exchanges, especially in the defensive half. To PFC's advantage, there was definitely a lot of quality in their ranks to utilize their opposition's shortcomings and Juan Mera shone through right away.

Given orders to shoot at sight, the Spaniard's stinging effort in the sixth minute needed shot-stopper Prabhsukhan Gill to make a diving punch. Minutes later, defensive fragility from the Kolkata giants allowed Ricky Shabong acres of space inside the box but his ultimate effort was a timid one.

However, as the minutes went on, it was evident that the gears had started to switch for the Torchbearers. Soon enough, after some chaos inside the Punjab box, a delicious cross from Borja Herrera caught the opposition defense out of sorts and Siverio rose the highest to nod it home.

Although not at their clinical best, East Bengal had broken the deadlock and from there on it was about building on the momentum. The Red and Gold Brigade attained that feat with great panache and Punjab soon lost their way through the half.

The hosts found a moment to double their lead in the 40th minute when a Naorem Mahesh Singh cross landed at the forehead of Siverio. But the Spanish forward's diving effort thumped into the crossbar.

As the referee blew the half-time whistle, EBFC, now in the driver's seat, came away unscathed with their narrow lead intact.

East Bengal FC show great character in second half to hold onto lead against Punjab FC

Returning after the break, East Bengal FC were well aware of the dangers of a one-nil lead and wanted to push forward. Punjab FC opted for a change right away with Manglenthang Kipgen coming on for Ricky Shabong.

However, both sides lacked cohesion when it came to their build-up play and the intensity slowly fizzled out.

The Shers suffered heavily in the midfield thanks to Souvik Chakrabarti's incessant work rate and ability to intercept everything. More changes came from Staikos Vergetis in an attempt to rejuvenate the tempo. But it was the introduction of Jose Pardo and last season's star Cleiton Silva that kept the Torchbearers in complete control.

In the 82nd minute, two quick chances went begging for the Red and Gold Brigade when both Cleiton and Lalchungnunga miscued their consecutive attempts.

With six minutes added on the nerves had started to kick in, but Cuadret's men showed great character and sunk their teeth into safeguarding the lead at hand. Punjab FC found no way through even in the late stages and ultimately left the tournament with a sigh of despair.

Meanwhile, East Bengal will now be waiting for their upcoming opponents in the knockout phases.