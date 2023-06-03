East Bengal FC confirm departure of 11 players including Jerry Lalrinzuala and Jake Jervis ahead of ISL 2023-24

East Bengal FC have decided to part ways with 11 players ahead of the upcoming season, the club announced on Saturday, June 3.

The list of departing players comprises Jerry Lalrinzuala, Alex Lima, Charalambos Kyriacou, Semboi Haokip, Sumit Passi, Jake Jervis, Jordan O’Doherty, Suvam Sen, Naveen Kumar, Amarjit Singh Kiyam and Himanshu Jangra.

While most of the names were expected after the change of coach and the underwhelming performances of these individuals, Lalrinzuala's exit stands out to be a slight surprise.

The 24-year-old fullback joined the Red and Gold Brigade from Chennaiyin FC last summer. After impressing in the Durand Cup, Jerry made 16 starts for East Bengal and was one of their few consistent performers.

Meanwhile, the foreign brigade was expectedly ousted ahead of the complete renovation under new boss Carles Cuadrat. Charis Kyriakou was arguably East Bengal's most influential foreign recruit after Cleiton Silva. Kyriakou made 24 appearances all season and plied his trade across multiple positions.

Himanshu was on loan at East Bengal and will now return to his parent club Delhi FC. However, many expected the Kolkata giants to hand him a permanent contract.

How are East Bengal FC shaping up for the upcoming season?

Despite another underwhelming season, East Bengal have been making all the right kind of noises ahead of the upcoming season. The Kolkata giants have already announced Carles Cuadrat as their new head coach.

Furthermore, if reports are to be believed, they have also acquired the services of Nandhakumar Sekar, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Javier Siverio, Borja Herrera, and even Saul Crespo.

Nandha has transformed himself into one of the most prolific Indian wingers and will provide a lot of threat for East Bengal down the flanks. He will partner alongside Naorem Mahesh Singh, who has all but cemented his spot in the next year's squad.

Meanwhile, Siverio and Borja are two smart signings from Hyderabad FC given their pedigree. While Siverio can act as a substitute or even a backup for Cleiton Silva, Borja could partner alongside new signing Saul in the middle of the park.

With their brisk movement in the transfer market, the Torchbearers have shown their eagerness to build a team nice and early and give the players and the coaching staff the entirety of the pre-season to join the dots.

