East Bengal FC march into Durand Cup 2023 semi-finals after edging past Gokulam Kerala

Reared on by euphoric supporters on a wet night at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata, East Bengal FC (EBFC) edged past Gokulam Kerala 2-1 on Friday to secure a berth in the Durand Cup semi-finals. An early header from Jordan Elsey and an own goal from Aminou Bouba ensured that the Torchbearers will now lock horns with NorthEast United FC in the next round.

Amidst the incessant shower, the hosts looked unperturbed and had a blistering start to the night. A corner right from the training ground carved open the Gokulam defense, with Elsey managing to twitch his neck muscles and direct a ball from Javier Siverio into the back of the net. Within the first minute of the quarter-final tie, EBFC had broken the deadlock.

Gokulam head coach Domingo Oramas looked visibly dejected after conceding the early goal. However, with the slippery conditions of the match, it was evident that both teams would've plenty of attacking opportunities. But incoherent transition plays didn't allow the Malabarians to create any substantial threat.

In the 32nd minute, another creative corner routine found Saul Crespo on the far post, whose effort thumped into the crossbar. East Bengal could've done with a second goal ahead of the half-time break but it wasn't to be. The hosts went into the break with a one-goal lead.

East Bengal FC's fight on display as they retake lead against Gokulam Kerala in the second half

After the break, East Bengal once again started out on top, almost pulling ahead after a chipped pass from Borja Herrera found Mahesh Singh through on goal. But the explosive winger miscued his lobbed effort.

Although the conditions above or below hadn't improved, soon after the I-League outfit did by leaps and bounds. Just before the hour mark, Abhijith K whipped in a curling cross, and with the EBFC defense caught napping, Aminou Bouba headed it past Prabhsukhan Gill.

The Cameroonian center-back was set to become the hero of the night for the Malabarians if his goal ignited a stellar comeback. But exactly 10 minutes later, his fate completely switched when the veteran defender managed to deflect a cross from Nishu Kumar into his own net and gift East Bengal the elusive lead.

With the Red and Gold Brigade ahead, the match metamorphosed into a feisty affair and both teams kept fighting vigorously for positional supremacy. But Gokulam just lacked the attacking edge to trouble the opposition's defense at any cost.

Both coaches brought on multiple substitutes to affect the scoreline, but the Torchbearers' performance just visibly had more heart.

Jordan Elsey was the pick of the East Bengal players, thanks to his goal contribution and more importantly, his ability to break down opposition attacks at the nascent stage. As the referee blew the final whistle, home supporters who had rallied on their club despite being drenched in the rain, erupted in unison. An animated Carles Cuadrat roared on the sidelines as East Bengal inched closer to the final of a major competition in a while.