East Bengal FC secure the services of Nishu Kumar from Kerala Blasters FC on a season-long loan deal

Kerala Blasters FC full-back Nishu Kumar has joined join fellow ISL outfit East Bengal FC on a season-long loan deal, the Kolkata giants announced on Wednesday, June 14.

The 25-year-old previously won the ISL title with Bengaluru FC in the 2018-19 season under Carles Caudrat, who is currently holding the hot seat at East Bengal.

More recently, Nishu was part of the Blasters' memorable 2021-22 ISL campaign where they finished as the runners-up after losing out to Hyderabad FC in the final on penalties.

Talking about his association with the century-old Kolkata club, the left-back said in a club statement:

“It’s a matter of great pride for me to join an iconic institution like East Bengal. This club has a huge fan base, which is always a great motivation for a player to give his best.”

Given his ambipedal abilities, Nishu will be a great serviceman for the Torchbearers as he can operate down both flanks.

The Uttar Pradesh-born full-back rose up the ranks after starting out at the Chandigarh Football Academy.

Soon after he graduated from the AIFF Elite Academy and joined Bengaluru FC in 2015. Nishu went on to win the Hero I-League in his debut season in professional football.

During his five-year stay at Bengaluru FC, he featured in nine matches during their maiden ISL campaign in 2017-18. A year later, he conquered the ISL title with the Blues.

After helping Bengaluru FC reach their third consecutive ISL semi-finals in the 2019-20 season, Nishu signed for Kerala Blasters ahead of the 2020-21 season.

In the recently concluded ISL season, he made 17 appearances and registered one assist, 12 interceptions, 22 clearances, and 15 successful tackles.

"Thrilled to reunite with coach Carles Cuadrat" - Nishu Kumar after joining East Bengal FC

During his time at Bengaluru FC, Nishu Kumar was a mainstay in their backline and thoroughly received head coach Carles Cuadrat's backing.

Now the duo have reunited at East Bengal and it's a statement to the Spanish tactician's liking for the full-back.

“I am also thrilled to reunite with Coach Carles, who groomed me in my formative years at BFC. We will be playing a lot of matches in the upcoming season and I will give my best in every match and try to bring joy to our fans that they truly deserve,” Nishu underlined.

The duo of Cuadrat and Nishu were an integral part of Bengaluru FC's Federation Cup title run in 2017, the Super Cup victory a year later, and finally the coveted ISL title.

Lauding the left-back, the Spaniard said in a club statement:

“Nishu is a very talented and hardworking player. He has ample ISL experience under his belt, having won the league in 2019 and reached another final in 2022. It was while playing under me that he got selected for the Indian national team. He is someone who always gives his best effort on the pitch.”

With injuries plaguing his recent form, it remains to be seen if Nishu Kumar can regain his earlier levels. But one thing is for certain - there's no better coach for him to work alongside on this journey of rediscovery.

