East Bengal FC signs Jordan defender Hijazi Maher to replace Jordan Elsey for ISL 2023-24

In a bid to reinforce their squad for the 2023-24 Indian Super League (ISL) season, East Bengal FC have successfully signed Jordanian center-back Hijazi Maher. Maher will step in as a replacement for Jordan Elsey, who sustained an unfortunate injury during the club's ISL 2023-24 opener against Jamshedpur FC.

Maher, 26, currently represents his national team. His acquisition was met with enthusiasm by Mr. Sandeep Agrawal from the Emami Group, who said in an official release by the Torchbearers:

"After Elsey's unfortunate injury, we started working immediately to find the best replacement in the market at the given moment. Hijazi is a great young talent and a regular member of the Jordan national team camps. We believe he will play a huge role in bolstering our defense."

Head coach Carles Cuadrat also welcomed Maher to the East Bengal family, saying:

"After playing in the Iraq Premier League last season, the Jordan international player was ready to keep playing in another interesting Asian league to have the opportunity to show his talent and be ready for a national team call-up.

"Only some fortunate circumstances and quick action from Emami allowed me to travel to Jordan in 48 hours and find him as a free agent at that moment. It's nice to find a solution to Elsey's injury in a young player who is ready to fight for a place and wants to make an impact in Indian football."

"Very happy to join this historic club and play in the ISL" - Hijazi Maher after joining East Bengal

Hijazi Maher's arrival at East Bengal FC signifies a promising addition to the team's defense for the upcoming ISL season. He brings with him a blend of experience and youth, making him a valuable asset to the squad.

Maher's football journey includes stints with Al-Hussein SC in the Jordan Premier League and Zakho SC on loan in the Iraq Premier League. Last season, he featured in 29 matches and netted five goals. His career achievements include winning two Jordan FA Cups and a Jordan Super Cup.

Expressing his excitement about joining East Bengal, Maher stated:

"I am very happy to join this historic club and play in the Indian Super League. I thank the coach and the club for giving me the opportunity to play here.

"Everyone can see the huge popularity that the league has garnered in recent times. I'm very excited to meet the fans and play in the iconic Kolkata derby."

Maher's versatility is a key aspect of his game. While primarily a center-back, his ability to play as a left-back will provide Carles Cuadrat with tactical flexibility.