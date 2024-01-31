East Bengal FC signs Victor Vazquez for the remainder of ISL 2023-24

Indian Super League club East Bengal FC have roped in Spanish attacking midfielder Victor Vazquez for the remainder of the 2023-24 ISL season.

The 37-year-old player has ample experience, having played for top clubs such as Barcelona, Club Brugee, Toronto FC, and LA Galaxy. He represented Barca Youth, Barca U16, Barca U18, and Barca U19 teams during his youth career.

The attacking midfielder made his first senior team appearance for Barcelona C and scored seven goals in 29 appearances from 2005 to 2006. He scored 12 goals in 118 outings for Barcelona B from 2006 to 2011. The Spaniard also played one match for Barcelona during his short stint with the La Liga club.

The other teams he represented include Club Brugge, Cruz Azul, Al-Arabi, Umm Salal, Eupen, LA Galaxy, and Toronto FC. His last club before joining East Bengal FC was Toronto FC, which was his second stint with the club.

The midfielder scored 16 goals in 52 appearances during his first stint with Toronto FC from 2017 to 2018. During his latest stint with the club in 2023, he played 12 matches but failed to score any goal.

Commenting on Vázquez’s inclusion, East Bengal head coach Carles Cuadrat said:

“Victor is a product of FC Barcelona’s style of football. He is a player from the generation of Lionel Messi, Gerard Piqué and Cesc Fabregas. His creativity in the midfield will offer many moments of joy and brilliance to the East Bengal supporters.

"He is accustomed to playing on the big stage, having played in the UEFA Champions League before and we believe that he will shine in the ISL too.”

Expressing his delight on joining East Bengal FC, Vázquez said:

“I am very happy to join Emami East Bengal. I have heard about the illustrious history of the club and the incredible passion of the fans from Coach Carles and Coach Dimas. I am excited to make my mark in Indian football and contribute to this iconic club’s success.”

ISL 2023/24: East Bengal FC to face Mohun Bagan SG in next encounter

East Bengal FC will lock horns with Kolkata rivals Mohun Bagan SG in their next Indian Super League 2023/24 match on Saturday, February 3 at 7:30 pm IST. The Kolkata Derby is scheduled to be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in West Bengal and is expected to be a cracker of a contest.