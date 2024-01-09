East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC result today: Who won the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Group A match?

Powered by a brace from ever-reliant Cleiton Silva, East Bengal FC crawled to a 3-2 victory in their opening clash of the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 against an all-Indian Hyderabad FC lineup on Tuesday, January 9.

The Torchbearers took the lead twice in each half through the Brazilian marksman, but their resilient opponents restored parity on both occasions. However, a header from Saul Crespo just before the 80-minute mark ended up being the fatal blow for Thangboi Singto's men.

Replicating their form chart in the Indian Super League (ISL), the all-Indian lineup of the Nizams had a shaky start as the Red and Gold Brigade enjoyed a fiery spell in the first quarter. Nandhakumar Sekar came close to opening the scoring in the eighth minute itself when Cleiton laid off a Nishu Kumar cross for the former Odisha FC winger. Nandha unleashed a first-time volley, but Laxmikant Kattimani's fingertip kept Hyderabad's clean-sheet intact.

Minutes later, another gilt-edge opportunity was presented the home team's way, when Cleiton had an open goal to aim at. Still, the Brazilian failed to maintain his composure and skied his effort. However, when Mohammed Rakip's delicious delivery arrived in the 33rd minute, the East Bengal hitman didn't falter.

Cleiton stabbed the ball home into the back of the net with an acrobatic finish and broke the deadlock. While the inexperienced Hyderabad were expected to be left overwhelmed, at the brink of the first half, Thangboi Singto's men responded resoundingly.

Right at the 45-minute mark, Ramhlunchhunga slotted the ball past Prabhsukhan Singh Gill to cap off a sleek move, started by an inch-perfect through ball from Mohammed Rafi down the right flank. With visible frustration on Carles Cuadrat's face, both teams went into the break on level terms.

Saul Crespo's late header takes East Bengal over the finishing line against resilient Hyderabad FC

The start of the second half was in clear contrast to the first as both teams added a bit of caution to their footing, But soon enough East Bengal regained their lead in a match where they were regarded as the favorites right from the get-go. Skipper Cleiton Silva led the Red and Gold Brigade's scoring charge yet again.

After Souvik Chakrabarti was brought down just outside the opposition box, the Brazilian talisman stepped up to take the resulting free-kick and curled it past Kattimani into the top-right corner. But Hyderabad weren't satisfied with just silently accepting their eventual fate. Souvik, who won a freekick at the other end, ended up conceding a penalty in the 78th minute and Nim Dorjee Tamang, comfortably slotted home the equalizer.

Twice the Nizams had come back into the tie after trailing, but East Bengal had one punch too many for their largely inexperienced opponents. Saul Crespo, who came on as a second-half substitute, responded immediately through a perfectly-placed header after being left unmarked from a corner.

Slowly, the nerves in the EBFC dugout started to settle in as the Crespo managed to control the tempo of the match from thereon. However, the Kolkata Giants suffered more than Cuadrat would've liked in a fixture where they created plenty of goal-mouth actions. The three points ushered in by the final whistle put the Torchbearers momentarily on the summit of Group A until Mohun Bagan SG and Sreenidi Deccan took the pitch later in the day.