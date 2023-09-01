East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Where to get tickets for the Kolkata derby in the Durand Cup 2023 final?

After edging past FC Goa in a tightly-contested semi-final affair, Mohun Bagan Super Giant booked a berth in the final of the Durand Cup 2023 alongside their century-old rivals East Bengal FC. The fixture, given all the emotions surrounding it, will be iconic with both Kolkata giants colliding in the tournament final for the first time since 2004.

The Torchbearers are coming into the finale on the back of an electrifying victory on penalties against a high-flying NorthEast United FC outfit. Head coach Carles Cuadrat will now be eager to wrap up his maiden trophy with his new club just within months of his appointment.

Meanwhile, the defending Indian Super League (ISL) champions haven't had the smoothest sailing so far in the pre-season, already suffering a defeat against their arch-rivals in the group stage of the Durand Cup. But the final now presents them with a shot at redemption and an opportunity to further extend their recent dominance over East Bengal.

All these overarching narratives add a flavor to the Kolkata derby that has been lacking in the past few installments. Hence, it's expected that there will be an inadvertent demand for tickets. Here are all the ticketing details for the fans planning to grace the stadium.

East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Durand Cup 2023 Final match details

Match: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG, Final, Durand Cup 2023.

Time: 4.00 PM IST on Sunday, September 3.

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

How to get tickets for the East Bengal FC gallery for the Durand Cup 2023 final?

For the Red and Gold Brigade, the tickets for the home stands will be available from the East Bengal Tent Box Office at Maidan starting September 1. On Friday and Saturday, the tickets will be available from 11.00 AM to 6.00 PM IST while on the matchday, September 3, they will be sold from 10.00 AM to 3.00 PM IST.

How to get tickets for the Mohun Bagan SG gallery for the Durand Cup 2023 final?

For the Mariners, the tickets for the home stands will be available from the Mohun Bagan Tent Box Office at Maidan starting September 1. On Friday and Saturday, the tickets will be available from 11.00 AM to 6.00 PM IST while on the matchday, September 3, they will be sold from 10.00 AM to 3.00 PM IST.

Will tickets for the Durand Cup 2023 final be available online?

No, tickets for the Durand Cup 2023 final showdown between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan SG will not be available online.