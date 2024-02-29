Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera has lashed out at East Bengal FC for their continuous remarks on the referees. The two teams will clash in a vital ISL fixture tonight.

Admitting that mistakes are bound to happen given the fact that the referees are also humans, the 47-year-old stated at the pre-match press conference:

"They are speaking about the referees after every game. Referees are also humans and mistakes happen. There is no issue in it. We just need to help them out and allow them to do their job in the right way."

Referring to the 2024 Indian Super Cup final in which the Kolkata giants defeated Odisha FC in Bhubaneswar and went on to win their first major trophy in 12 years, Lobera added:

"If we talk about the last game, they won it because of a big mistake by the referee. So it’s not fine when you cry everyday blaming the referees because you won that one trophy after 12 years only due to a mistake by them. We just need to focus on ourselves."

Expand Tweet

"I don't expect an amazing game for the supporters, again it will be a very tactical game" Sergio Lobera

The last time the two sides met in an ISL encounter, it ended in a 0-0 stalemate at the Salt Lake Stadium in December 2023.

About the upcoming home fixture against the Red and Gold Brigade, Sergio Lobera, who feels it won't be a high-scoring game, opened up by saying:

"I don't expect this to be a high-scoring game, because previously when we played they played very defensively. I don't expect an amazing game for the supporters, again it will be a very tactical game. The most important (thing) is how we play, the opponent team is not important, if they are going to do something different."

Odisha FC midfielder Ahmed Jahouh is all set to return for the game against East Bengal FC after serving his one-match suspension against Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Highlighting the importance of having a fully fit squad available for selection, an elated Lobera stated:

"I think it's helpful to have a full squad, it gives us more options but as you saw in the last game we can compete even if we don't have a full squad. Now we have (Ahmed) Jahouh back so it will be more helpful for me."

Although Odisha FC are well-placed in the race for the League Winners' Shield title, the Spaniard asserted the significance of taking one game at a time without thinking too much about the results.

"Every game is like a final, when you are playing for the League Shield, three points from the remaining six games is a lot, not just for us but it's the same for everybody. We need to put the main focus on tomorrow's game, we need to be like before, step by step, game by game. At the end of the season, if we are functioning the same way we have done till now, then we can celebrate some things with our people, with our supporters," he explained.

Odisha FC are currently top of the 2023-24 ISL points table with 32 points from 16 matches, one point ahead of second-placed Mumbai City FC.

Meanwhile, East Bengal FC are currently eighth with 18 points from 16 matches.