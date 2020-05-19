East Bengal players asked to vacate houses during COVID-19 lockdown

East Bengal have asked its players to vacate their houses during the COVID-19 lockdown

In a massive development, East Bengal footballers have been asked to vacate their houses due to the ongoing outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The entire nation has been brought to a standstill due to the pandemic and there have been far-reaching economic and logistical consequences as well.

In a WhatsApp notification that was circulated, the club asked its players to clear out their houses so that it could be handed back to the owners before 25th May 2020. Additionally, the message talked about the aforementioned properties being cleaned, repaired and sanitized from 18th May 2020, before being returned to the owners.

Furthermore, it stated that those who had belongings in such houses, would need to take them into their possession before 20th May. East Bengal also mentioned that they wouldn’t be responsible for the loss of any belongings post that date.

“As per notification from the owners of the residential accommodations in Rosedale, Uniworld and other residences, we will be handing over the apartments to the respective owners by 25th May, 2020. From 18th May 2020, we will start to clean, repair and sanitise all the vacated apartments. Those who have personal belongings lying in the apartments please try and collect it by 20th May, 2020. QEBFC (Quess East Bengal Football Club) will not be responsible for any loss of your personal belongings which are in your respective apartments,” the WhatsApp notification read.

East Bengal's response

However, East Bengal have now responded to that, mentioning that such messages had not come to their notice. Several club officials also failed to comment on the matter.

“I’m not aware of any messages reaching the players at the moment,” an East Bengal official told Sportskeeda.

The outbreak of the coronavirus has impacted the sporting landscape across the globe and India has also inevitably suffered.

The IPL, which is perhaps India’s flagship sporting event, has been suspended indefinitely whereas there have been rumours that the 2020-21 ISL would also commence in November 2020.

Moreover, the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, which was slated to take place in India between 2nd and 21st November 2020, has been pushed back a year, with the tournament now scheduled to happen in February and March 2021.

Advertisement

As for East Bengal, the club has been in the news recently, owing to its interest to join the ISL, although nothing concrete has materialized so far.

East Bengal have been looking to join India’s premier club competition ever since rivals Mohun Bagan merged with 2019-20 ISL champions ATK, meaning that the newly-formed entity would function under the banner of ATK-Mohun Bagan come the 2020-21 ISL season.