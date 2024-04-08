East Bengal set to sign Hyderabad FC's Mark Zothanpuia on a multi-year deal

One of the brightest stars of Hyderabad FC's trouble-ridden 2023-24 domestic season, Mark Zothanpuia is set to join East Bengal on a multi-year deal, as reported by 90nd Stoppage.

Sportskeeda, digging deep into the matter, can confirm that it is indeed so. The deal is set to start next season as Zothanpuia becomes a free agent at the end of this term.

As is the case with most players who become free agents at the end of the season, Zothanpuia too was given permission to negotiate deals with other clubs towards the latter half of the season.

It is learnt that Odisha FC and Punjab FC were in the fray to sign the 21-year-old central midfielder but East Bengal emerged as the frontrunners after entering the race and quickly snapped him up.

Mark Zothanpuia is an extremely versatile footballer

Zothanpuia (right) was picked for India U-23 along with Abdul Rabeeh (left) in the March international break.

Mark Zothanpuia rose into prominence this season when he was asked to play at the left-back position by former Hyderabad first-team coach Conor Nestor ahead of the more experienced Vignesh Dakshinamurthy.

Despite having Vignesh and Manoj Mohammed in the ranks, Nestor preferred Zothanpuia at left-back. The young Mizo repaid the faith shown upon him with stellar performances in every game that he played.

Once the infamous exodus happened at Hyderabad FC in the winter transfer window, Zothanpuia found himself becoming one of the senior-most players left at the club.

For his performances this season, he was rewarded with a spot in the India U-23 team for the friendly game against Malaysia in the March international break.

Zothanpuia is an extremely versatile footballer, and is expected to boost the ranks at East Bengal. It is not yet clear if he will become an automatic starter for the Torchbearers, but his ability to play both in midfield and defence will hold him in good stead.

He has played as left-fullback, left-wingback, central midfielder and central defender for the Nawabs this season. It is the variety he offers that has endeared him to the supporters of the club, who will, alas, now have to look somewhere else for a hero.