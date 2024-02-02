East Bengal sign Costa Rican striker Felicio Brown Forbes for remainder of ISL 2023-24

Kalinga Super Cup 2024 champions East Bengal FC have signed Costa Rican striker Felicio Brown Forbes for the remainder of the ISL 2023-24 season.

The German-born Costa Rican player made his senior debut with German side Carl Zeiss Jena in 2011. He has made four appearances for the Costa Rica national team after making his international debut in October 2014. Felicio represented Germany in the international youth levels.

The versatile striker carries ample experience on his back, having represented over 17 clubs in his 13-year career thus far.

Felicio Brown Forbes moves to East Bengal FC following a year-long stint with Chinese club Qingdao Hainiu FC. He scored seven goals in 23 matches during his time with the Chinese Super League club.

East Bengal Head Coach Carles Cuadrat talked about Felicio’s exploits in the Chinese Super League. He was quoted as saying in the press release:

“In Felicio we have a very strong striker with solid experience in European top leagues and also in Asian football, scoring more than 20 goals in the Chinese Super League. He just finished his season a few weeks ago in China, so he will come ready to help the team wherever we need him.”

Felicio congratulated his new club on the Super Cup triumph in his welcome statement. He said:

“I am excited to play in India for such an iconic club like East Bengal. My new team recently won the Super Cup, so I would like to congratulate them for the triumph. I hope to make the huge fanbase happy and play a crucial role for my team in the second phase of the ISL."

East Bengal FC are all set for Kolkata Derby

Kalinga Super Cup 2024 winners East Bengal FC are all set to play rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their upcoming Indian Super League 2023-24 match. The Kolkata Derby is scheduled for Saturday, January 3, and will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium.