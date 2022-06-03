East Bengal sign Sujit Singh on a three-year deal

ISL outfit East Bengal have roped in Bengal's Santosh Trophy player Sujit Singh on a three-year deal, Sportskeeda has reliably learnt.

Sujit was a member of the youth squad in East Bengal. He was on an amateur contract with the club. Bengal coach Ranjan Bhattacharya scouted him before the start of the Santosh Trophy and drafted him into the squad.

The 18-year-old had a superb run in the premier domestic competition and played a crucial role in helping the team reach the final. The midfielder also had a good outing in a practice game against ATKMB. He netted a goal to help his side stun the ISL heavyweights.

Sujit had received offers from various other clubs but sources close to Sportskeeda can confirm that he penned a deal with East Bengal. The contract will keep him at the club until the 2024-25 season.

He is in very good physical shape and his agility on the field helps him in creating dangerous overlaps down the middle. Sujit Singh will hope to weave his magic in the ISL.

East Bengal had a troubled season last year

The Red and Gold brigade finished eighth in the ISL 2020-21 season, led by head coach Robbie Fowler. At the start of the 2021-22 season, he was replaced by Manolo Diaz, but the team's performance did not improve.

The Spaniard was stripped of his job after a poor start to the season. Assistant coach Renedy Singh took over in the interim. But Renedy lacked an AFC Pro License and the club had to bring in Mario Rivera as the head coach.

The change of coaches had no impact on the performance of the players and they finished last in the standings with only one win in 20 games.

However, East Bengal officials have already begun assembling their roster for next season. They've already started discussions with Nabi Hussain Khan, Mahitosh Roy, Dip Saha, Suryash Jaiswal, and Aditya Patra.

ISL players Mohamad Rakip and Ivan Gonzalez have also just joined the Kolkata giants. In addition, they just inked a pre-contract with defender Sarthak Golui.

East Bengal are also in talks with Vishal Kaith and Jerry of Chennaiyan FC for the ISL 2022-23 season. They have also started talks with a well-known coach with ISL coaching experience.

They also recently finalised Emami Group as their investors after breaking ties with Shree Cement.

