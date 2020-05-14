East Bengal agree terms with Oinam Milan Singh

Milan Singh is known for his long rangers.

I-League side East Bengal FC are all set to sign NorthEast United midfielder Oinam Milan Singh for the 2020-21 season on a 2-year deal, Sportskeeda understands. Milan Singh has signed a pre-contract with the Kolkata giants and the move will come into force after May 31.

Homecoming

Oinam Milan Singh joined the esteemed Tata Football Academy at the age of 16 and moved to the East Bengal youth setup. Singh graduated from the East Bengal Academy and joined Pailan Arrows in I-League 2010-11.

After three seasons with the AIFF-run side, Singh moved to Shillong Lajong. His stay at Lajong included a loan spell at NorthEast United in the inaugural season of the Indian Super League. Singh moved to DSK Shivajians and spent a short loan spell at Delhi Dynamos in the second edition of the Indian Super League.

Singh earned his first permanent contract with an ISL side in the 2017-18 season. He joined Kerala Blasters for a season and moved to Mumbai City FC. After lack of game time at the Islanders, Singh moved to NorthEast United for a second ISL spell in the 2019-20 season. Singh played 13 games for the Highlanders in the Indian Super League 2019-20.

With over 73% passing accuracy, 20 interceptions, 33 tackles and 19 clearances, Singh played predominantly as a defensive midfielder for NorthEast United. Singh can also score goals once in a while. He has found the net 14 times in 158 games in the ISL and the I-League.

Singh made his national team debut in an international friendly against Cambodia in 2017 in which India ran out 3-2 winners in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Milan Singh will be an impressive signing and a big addition to the Red and Golds. Singh is someone who has been a regular ISL midfielder and it will be interesting to watch how he settles down in the I-League. East Bengal are also understood to have agreed deals with CK Vineeth, Rino Anto and Eugeneson Lyngdoh.

With East Bengal's ISL dreams in jeopardy after AIFF made it clear in the Technical Committee Meeting on 13 May that ISL is unlikely to expand in the 2020-21 season, this may result in conflicts in player contracts with the club as several players were promised ISL game time when signing for East Bengal.