ATK Mohun Bagan defeated East Bengal by a scoreline of 2-0 in another intense and highly entertaining Kolkata derby at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday, February 25.

Given the nature of the game, nerves were certainly evident in the opening stages. The Mariners controlled possession and progressed into the final third, but lacked the conviction to trouble Kamaljit Singh in goal.

Meanwhile, the Red and Gold Brigade were content to let their opponents dominate possession and looked to break away with Jake Jervis and Cleiton Silva upfront. The tone of the game was set as both sides settled.

There were no goals in the first half hour, but Naorem Mahesh Singh and VP Suhair came close to scoring for East Bengal. At the other end of the field, Dimitri Petratos beat his marker, but his chipped effort from inside the penalty box was off-target.

Asish Rai, who constantly advanced from the full-back position, also had his long-range effort parried away by Kamaljit Singh. Both teams were unquestionably up for it, with challenges and yellow cards flying everywhere, much to the chagrin of either manager.

Although clear-cut chances were few and far between for the Kolkata giants, the game did not lack intensity. While Juan Ferrando’s side had the better of the chances, East Bengal were resolute at the back. The half ended in balance, with both teams failing to trouble the scoreboard.

ATK Mohun Bagan overcome East Bengal’s determined defense

ATK Mohun Bagan came out of the break with intent. Manvir Singh began drifting centrally, almost playing as a second striker to link up with Petratos. East Bengal were largely pinned back but stayed compact to restrict the Mariners.

Their movement nonetheless posed problems and Petratos had the best chance to open the scoring in the 50th minute when Ashique Kuruniyan teed him up. However, his shot from a tight angle sniffed the post and went out of play.

But the Green and Maroon Brigade’s pressure ultimately paid off as they took the lead from a set-piece situation in the 68th minute. Hugo Boumous’ delivery found Manvir Singh, who picked Slavko Damjanovic with a delightful flick. The former Chennaiyin FC man’s header hit the post, but the rebound fell kindly to him.

East Bengal had everything to fight for and they committed men forward with the hope of scoring an equalizer. As a result, the game shifted into an end-to-end affair that suited the Mariners.

Ultimately, ATK Mohun Bagan scored the second goal in the 90th-minute courtesy of the influential Petratos to take the game away from East Bengal.

The Kolkata derby did not disappoint, but for the Red and Gold Brigade, their poor record against their fierce rivals continued. However, ATK Mohun Bagan have all but confirmed a third-place finish in the 2022-23 Indian Super League season and will play the decisive playoff game at the Salt Lake Stadium.

