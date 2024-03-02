"Effort-wise, everyone gave it their all" - Sreenidi Deccan's Jagdeep Singh after 1-1 draw with Mohammedan SC | I-League 2023-24

Sreenidi Deccan's right-back Jagdeep Singh was seen running up and down the flanks while trying to assist his attackers in their game against Mohammedan SC in the I-League at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Playing in a five-man defence seems to have liberated Jagdeep as he brought his attacking instincts to the fore in the 1-1 draw that kept both teams firmly in the title race.

Chatting with Sportskeeda, Jagdeep mentioned that although the result did not go his team's way, he was proud of his teammates' efforts.

"Look, I think it was a good game overall. It is quite sad that the result did not go our way, but effort-wise, everyone gave it their all. We could not have asked for anything more from the players. So, yes, the result hurt, but we have given it our all, and hopefully, it will strengthen our resolve for the upcoming games," said Jagdeep.

"We still have a long way to go, and a lot of matches to play" - Jagdeep Singh

Jagdeep was seen both attacking and defending well on Thursday.

Despite being freed up to attack and help his midfielders, Jagdeep did not neglect his defensive duties on Thursday and could be seen falling back whenever the situation demanded.

He helped teammate Kean Lewis - playing in a makeshift left-back position - to remain in check throughout the game by maintaining his defensive line across the pitch.

Despite the drawn encounter, Sreenidi remain hot on the chase for the league title in second place - one behind Mohammedan - and will hope to get a positive result in their next game against Real Kashmir on Monday, March 4.

"The season is not over yet - nor is the title race. We still have a long way to go, and a lot of matches to play. If we can remain focused and work on our shortcomings, we will be able to get good results. Mohammedan played well to get the draw today, and we appreciate them. Our focus is now on Real Kashmir on Monday," said Jagdeep.