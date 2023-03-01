"Enjoying a good moment in my life" - Round Glass Punjab FC's Juan Mera basking in the glory of his rich vein of form | I-League 2022-23

A gentle brush stroke across a pandemonium of colors on the canvas - that's one way to define what Juan Mera does during his time on the pitch. A more appropriate description would emerge if we dissected his second goal of the night against Sudeva Delhi FC on Sunday, February 26.

With the clock inching closer to the 33rd minute, Luka Majcen, helped by his hard-wearing stature, brought the ball down on the right-hand side of the opposition box. The Slovenian spotted Juan Mera plotting a late run into the penalty area and Majcen rolled the ball into the path of the Spaniard. What followed was timeless artistry.

Juan, agile as ever, floored two Sudeva defenders with a twist and brisk foot movements that would even humble the Flamenco dancers. He brought his magnum opus to closure with an inch-perfect finish into the bottom corner as the helpless keeper dived only to save his blushes. On that night, the 29-year-old went on to complete his hat-trick in the second half and guide his team to a 8-0 victory in the I-League.

The veteran attacking midfielder has always been a bit of a virtuoso. Whether during his time at East Bengal FC or even at NEROCA FC. However, operating in a comparatively liberating role in RoundGlass Punjab this season, Juan Mera has been in a rich vein of goal-scoring form, chalking up his tally for the season to eight.

Is the Spanish creative midfielder playing his best football at the moment?

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Juan Mera disclosed that he didn't have a definitive answer to the above question.

"I don't know. I think I am enjoying a good moment in my life. Things are going well for me and my shots are going inside the net. Maybe even in the previous seasons I played well but couldn't score goals like I'm doing right now," the Spanish maestro answered iwith a smile.

Irrespective of where Juan Mera currently stands on his individual footballing metrics, his goal-scoring onslaught and creative brilliance is marshaling the Punjab-based club to the top of the pile. With just three matchdays to go, the Warriors are now in pole position to conquer the I-League title and secure a berth in the Indian Super League.

Here are excerpts from Sportskeeda's interview with RoundGlass Punjab FC's Juan Mera:

Question: Juan, this has been a strong season for RoundGlass Punjab FC. How do you feel about the situation the club is in and what’s the mood in the dressing room like?

Juan Mera: I think the team has a good dynamic. We are playing good matches and fighting to win this championship. The club is happy and the team is trying to give their 100 percent. Now we have our last three matches and we have to try to win all the matches.

Q: Could you give us some insight into what exactly has transformed the club into a trophy contender?

Juan: I think the team is great now. We don't need anything to improve. We are playing good football. Last month we had five away matches and we didn't lose any. We have to continue in the same direction. As I said previously, the team just has to focus on giving their best performance now.

Q: What has it been like working with head coach Staikos Vergetis? What inputs has he given to amplify and improve the team’s performance?

Juan: For me, it's special to work with the coach. I can speak in Spanish with him and that makes it a lot easier for me. I am comfortable with my coach and my staff. So I am very happy to be here at RoundGlass Punjab FC.

Q: I also wanted to know about Luka Majcen. He’s once again scoring goals for fun in the league. What makes him so special and what has it been like to partner up with him?

Juan: For me, Luka is my big brother. I am with him all the time. We speak every day and do everything together. Playing with him is a pleasure for him. I am very comfortable sharing the pitch with him. I hope that we can win the league together.

Q: Even personally, Juan, you have scored eight goals already this season. Goalscoring-wise, this has been your best season in India so far. What has changed?

Juan: I don't know. I think I am enjoying a good moment in my life. Things are going well for me and my shots are going inside the net. Maybe even in the previous seasons I played well but couldn't score goals like I'm doing right now.

But I am so happy here and now I want to help the club reach ISL. Every game I try to put my soul and heart on the pitch and do my 100 percent.

Q: Last season, you were playing at NEROCA FC. The club had an underwhelming season. What are your thoughts on the season?

Juan: NEROCA FC, for me, is a different club when compared to RoundGlass Punjab. We have so many facilities here that help the team. From the staff and the physio to everyone who is part of the team, everyone is very professional and that's why I am so happy to be here.

Q: What made you join RoundGlass Punjab FC in the summer?

Juan: It was easy. At the beginning of the summer, I received an offer from the club and I was ready to join because I knew this was a big club. For me, it's very good to stay here.

Q: Aside from RoundGlass Punjab FC, are there any other clubs in the I-League who have impressed you this season?

Juan: There are some really good teams in the league. Sreenidi (Deccan FC) are playing really well. Gokulam Kerala has a good team and it's always difficult to play against them. TRAU FC is a strong team too.

I don't think there are any easy games.

Q: RoundGlass Punjab have some quality young players in their ranks. Can you pick out one youngster who has impressed you the most?

Juan: I have one player that I like a little too much. It is my little brother Khaiminthang Lhungdim, with whom I also played last season. He's my favorite Indian player at the club.

Q: Juan, it’s quite impossible to talk to you and not bring up East Bengal, given your time with the club. How do you look back at your stint with the Red and Gold Brigade?

Juan: East Bengal was very important for me as it was my first season in India. The supporters were so good. I only have good things to say about the team. The club and the fans will always stay in my heart. I'll never forget them.

Q: This is the third I-League club you’re playing for. Is there an ambition to play in the ISL anytime soon?

Juan: My objective is to win the league with RoundGlass Punjab. That's the objective I've had in mind since September. I have to put in all my efforts in the last few matches. We are in a close battle with Sreenidi and one mistake can be critical. I don't want to think about other leagues and other clubs now.

Q: Finally, Juan, with promotion starting this season, this I-League victory has a lot at stake. What would be your message to the fans?

Juan: We are trying to fight and give our 100 percent for them. I hope in a few weeks we can celebrate the championship with them. Then all of us together can go to ISL.

