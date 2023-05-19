"Enough opportunities to build something special" - Mandar Tamhane hopes to contribute to growth of NorthEast United FC

NorthEast United FC had the worst Indian Super League season in the history of the league this season. They did manage to salvage some pride by qualifying for the semi-finals of the Super Cup.

A lot have been said about the way the club is run, and there have been a lot of talks about mismanagement in running the club.

It was also evident that the club lacked long-term vision. After the season ended, the owners made it a priority to sign a CEO first and get the club in order before focusing on the team-building aspects this season.

NorthEast United FC finally signed ex-Bengaluru FC's CEO Mandar Tamhane as their CEO. Mandar has the experience of building Bengaluru FC into the brand it is today in Indian football.

We at Sportskeeda spoke with Mandar after he was appointed as the CEO of NorthEast United FC. The excerpts of the interview are listed below:

"I believe in a more long-term vision for the club": Mandar Tamhane NorthEast United FC's CEO

Q: Coming from Bengaluru FC to NorthEast United FC it is a complete change in position in the points table, how does it feel to join a club branded as the perennial underachiever?

Mandar: I don’t think it was a difficult decision. For me what you define as some of your observations (referring to the perennial underachiever tag) was never the criteria to join wherever I wanted to join. See you do a job anywhere it will be a challenging job. What I was looking for was a new challenge.

The thing that mattered to me was the opportunity that lies there to do a good job. It was simple for me in deciding to join NorthEast United FC given the scope of being able to do so much for the club.

Q: There were rumours you could join a different ISL club could you shed some light on that?

Mandar: I would not like to name the club or clubs, but I had offers from six clubs. I was in talks with all six clubs after I had stepped down from BFC on the 13th of January. I was keen to not join any club mid-season and ensure that I kept the best interest of the coach and players of Bengaluru FC in mind.

After the season was over, I thought it was time to join a new club, and after meeting John and Priya, the decision to join NorthEast United FC became easier. I always wanted to work with good people and I am happy to be here.

Q: What is your initial assessment of the owners of NorthEast United FC?

Mandar: They are extremely passionate. They have a responsibility towards the club and fans. Their trust in me and my abilities itself was a big motivation for me. I feel it's about clicking with the people I am going to be working with, and they are serious about what they want to achieve.

Q: How challenging is your role going to be with NorthEast United FC, especially given the vast difference in fortunes the Highlanders have compared to Bengaluru FC?

Mandar: It's going to be as challenging as it was at BFC 10 years ago when there wasn’t even a club but just a name. We started the club from scratch. Now it is a similar or a likewise similar challenge that I would say so. Every job is challenging, every new job in any field is challenging. For me, it's not the challenges but the opportunities that matter and that are there. So much good work can be done here.

We know how important North East as a region is to football in India, we know how passionate the fans are about football. So I feel there are enough opportunities to build something special. We hope to not just help NorthEast United FC grow but contribute to the growth of Indian football as a whole.

Q: The club has lost touch with fans over the years with empty stands being a usual sight during NorthEast United FC's home games. Any plans to bridge that gap?

Mandar: See the club and the fans have to work hand in hand. There needs to be enough good work to make the fans feel inclusive towards the club. I think that is a challenge for every club not just NorthEast United FC. Fans are what every club aspires for, and it is difficult to achieve, to get fans whenever you need them.

As you mentioned there have been instances when the fans have not been actively involved with the club. But I think that’s where I want to make a difference by putting systems, and processes in place that the fans can relate to and can be proud of with whatever is happening with the club they support.

Q: It is known to everyone that NorthEast United FC doesn't have the financial backing as compared to the other ISL clubs. How much of a challenge will this be?

Mandar: Everybody talks about the money, and everybody talks about the spending and the need to spend so and so amount of money to achieve success. And to some extent that is always true, I know that.

To be able to overcome that we as a club we need to put in place certain processes and build a solid foundation which of course will take time, it won’t happen overnight. It will take a lot of effort and contributions from a lot of people working at the club be it on the pitch or off the pitch.

Collectively we look at these challenges as an opportunity to build the process and foundations, and with time things will look like what everybody wants a football club to look like.

Q: Ever since the name of the club was announced as NorthEast United FC, it has been a topic of debate regarding the ideology it represents. Over a period of time, people from different parts of the NorthEast have lost connection with the team. Do you have any plans to be more inclusive towards all the states of the NorthEast?

Mandar: That is a very good question that you ask. I think that is the key here. Today it's not just one small club representing one small state right. We represent an entire region (8 states). As that club, we of course need to have that reach in different states in different ways.

A reach that can cater to a larger fanbase, it also becomes an added responsibility as a club to reach out to them in any way possible be it the first team, academy, or youth development and grassroots. We need to give back to those people in some way, and that has to be a priority for the club.

We cannot do everything at once especially when we have so much to do. So we prioritize at the club. The first thing will obviously be to start the first team in a good manner possible and ensure we do everything correctly to make sure they start in a good manner. Then comes the reach to the fans, and wanting to come to the stadium and support the club.

Along with the other aspects that are important for the football club. A football club doesn’t only mean a first team. And we will do that, but to do that we will need time. We have certain ideas in place where we would want to look at things in a very phased-out manner.

That starts with getting the right people to work at the club, passionate people, who are willing to do some good. It’s a lot of verticals that need to be aligned with the football club which will then allow the fans to support the club more holistically.

Q: Almost all the teams have begun, and some have even set up their squads for the upcoming season. As far as I know, NorthEast United FC haven't made any sort of movement in the transfer market. Is starting so late going to be a disadvantage for the club this season?

Mandar: No! No! there is nothing called late in the season as such for me. It's all about having the timing right and getting the right players. It depends on how you look at it and how you address the scouting process. Which kind of players do you want.

Today if you want to break the bank and sign a player who is already under contract with a certain club for 2years and pay the transfer money and bring him to the club that’s one way of looking at it. It is something which is growing in the Indian market, especially for the past few seasons.

See it’s always too late or never too late, it’s a perspective that each one has and we are in a good space to be able to build a competitive squad.

Q: There has been a complaint from the fans that all the big stars from the North East play for other clubs but NorthEast United FC, and don't want to play for NorthEast United FC. Do you have any plans to change that?

Mandar: Of course, we have to change that. But, that doesn’t always mean picking up players for the first team directly. It starts with the grassroots, through the academy and then to the main team. And eventually for the National team. That is what we aspire to do.

The grooming of proper young talent matters and the results of the academy or grassroots don’t happen overnight or in a year these things take time. You will need a minimum of 4-5 years of consistent good work. Initially, when I mentioned about laying strong systems and strong foundations it is something I want to focus more on.

We must reach out to them in a bigger and better way and create a pathway for the players to eventually play for the first team along with the Indian National team and help the national team grow too along with our first team.

Q: Last season NorthEast United FC played with the reserve side in the Durand Cup. Would we see the main team playing the century-old tournament this year?

Mandar: The final decision will be taken by the technical committee, but if it is my own decision I would like the main team to play. But it will be a collective decision of the technical committee. This year Durand starts in late July so we have roughly 10 weeks left so we have to see also how we have the team in place. In this timeline also it is important we play Durand with the main team.

Q: Could you give us any hints about who is going to be the head coach this season?

Mandar: Well we have the official channels of the club and when we are ready with an announcement we will make it. Speculations and rumours are for the fans and it is fun to read them but, when are ready to say something regarding the coach we will let you know through the official channels.

Q: What would your realistic aim for this season be?

Mandar: No I am not a short-sighted person who is looking at just this season. I am looking at the larger picture as to how NorthEast United FC can grow and be one of the best clubs in India and Asia. We need to put in place a team to work behind the scenes.

For me, it's getting in place the process and system that matter more than just say you know win the league. Every team all 12 teams will start the league with the aim of winning the league. Results are part and parcel of sport. For me, it's systems and processes that need to be in place to ensure holistic and long-term growth.

