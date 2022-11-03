"Every game has its characteristics" - FC Goa's head coach after registering an impressive win against Jamshedpur FC | ISL 2022-23

FC Goa turned in an impressive performance when the side squared off against Jamshedpur FC at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Thursday, November 3.

The Gaurs ran riot from the very first kick of the ball and managed to bag two early goals, courtesy of Iker Guarrotxena and Noah Sadaoui. They controlled the game throughout its entirety and managed to come away with a clean sheet.

FC Goa head coach Carlos Pena attended the post-match press conference and reflected on the various scenarios that took place during the game. The Spaniard expressed his delight at grabbing a win after the loss against Hyderabad FC.

He said:

"I am very happy with the performance of the team. I was also happy with the performance of the team in the last three games. I think every game has its characteristics and you have to adapt to every game you play. I think we are doing that in a very good way."

The Gaurs were handed a blow after Fares Arnaout had to be taken off due to an injury with no foreigners on the bench. Glan Martins was introduced as a make-shift defender and the player had a decent outing in his new role.

Shedding light on the situation, Pena said:

"I did not want to move Aiban from the left-back position because I feel Boris is a dangerous player. I thought of Glan at that moment because he is strong and he has quality with the feet because he is used to playing as a midfielder. He did a very good job."

"Of course, there was pressure" - FC Goa's head coach on playing in front of the home crowd

FC Goa's encounter against Jamshedpur FC was the club's first home game in ISL 2022-23. Speaking on the team's ability to deal with the pressure of playing in front of fans, the Spanish gaffer said:

"Of course, there was pressure. There was pressure in the first game as well when we faced East Bengal because that was the first game we played in front of the fans after two years.

"Today we played in front of our fans. I could feel the excitement among the players. They were looking forward to the occasion."

The FC Goa head coach was hesitant in commenting about refereeing decisions that affected the game. Pena felt that it was unnecessary to focus on things that were beyond his control.

