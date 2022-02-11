"Everybody needs 3 points" - ATK Mohun Bagan boss Juan Ferrando ahead of NorthEast United clash

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando believes his side will not have it easy when they take on NorthEast United tomorrow (February 12) in the ISL. Ferrando feels every team will be after three points at this point in the season.

Ahead of his side's match against the Highlanders, the Spaniard was asked if the Mariners would have an advantage given their opponents' poor form this season. NorthEast United have picked up just 10 points from 16 matches this term and are currently at the bottom of the ISL standings.

Ferrando, however, feels Khalid Jamil's side will be motivated to come up with a result. He said:

"No [it doesn't give us an advantage]. I think, in our case, we're in the last seven games. Everybody needs three points, six teams are [in the race] to make the playoffs. In these last 7-8 games, players will want to do their best. Everybody wants to do well for personal targets or club targets."

When asked whether he plans to tweak his side's set-up against NorthEast United, the ATK Mohun Bagan boss responded:

"Every game is different and needs different plans. I like to play the same way because our way is to keep the ball, attack the spaces, find the best moment, high pressing. But sometimes we have to change it - the position of the wingers, centre-backs and so on."

"He is an important player" - Ferrando assures fans that Sandesh Jhingan will play soon for ATK Mohun Bagan

A major talking point about the Mariners in recent times has been the non-involvement of Sandesh Jhingan. The defender was signed by ATK Mohun Bagan in the January transfer window, but hasn't been able to break into the starting XI so far.

Jhingan contracted COVID-19 shortly after securing his move back to India. Ferrando cited this, along with a lack of match fitness, as the reason for the 28-year-old not featuring so far. He said:

"In the case of Jhingan, he joined us in January and then tested positive for COVID, and spent 10-12 days in a room. He has started playing only in the last month of January. For him, this is like a pre-season. It's difficult to give opportunites for him because of the intensity of playing a game."

However, Ferrando assured that Jhingan would eventually feature for the side and added that he was a good influence in the dressing room. He stated:

"But I am very happy because he is working hard and has been good in the last few training sessions. I will give him a chance because he is an important player and his mentality is good for the team."

A win against NorthEast United would take ATK Mohun Bagan just two points adrift of ISL leaders Hyderabad FC with a game in hand. The Mariners enter this game on a nine-match unbeaten run, which includes four wins and five draws.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee