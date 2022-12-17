"Everybody wants to be the best against Kerala Blasters" - Ivan Vukomanovic previews ISL 2022-23 clash against Chennaiyin FC

Kerala Blasters will face Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai in their 10th Indian Super League (ISL) match of the season on Monday (December 19).

Kerala Blasters, who are placed fifth in the ISL table, go into the match on the back of a five-game winning run. They will be determined to take their winning streak to six games and move further up the table.

Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, sit seventh in the table with 13 points from nine matches. A win on Monday would see them close the gap with their South Indian rivals to just two points.

Excerpts from Kerala Blasters boss Ivan Vukomanovic's pre-match press conference:

On the difference between Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters' previous opponents Bengaluru FC:

"My only experience with them [Chennaiyin and Bengaluru] was from last season. I think that both teams had face-lifts, changes, and they look different from last season. I think both teams are very good. They have very good players that can make difference individually, collectively also," Vukomanovic said.

"So, now from a coaching point, you prepare your team like every other game. There is a process, there are things and these microcycles that you're doing during the week and then, of course, Southern derby again, it gives something spicier in in that feeling.

"The fans, the players, they like playing these games because, as a player, you dream about playing those big games in front of big crowds. This is something special. We know that it means a lot to everybody in Kerala. So, we'll try to do our best and make a positive out of it."

On the possibility of the five-match winning run adding pressure:

"From a coaching point, you can never be busy in your mind with records or thinking like that. Emotions aside, you always think about your games, like how to prepare for those games, how to get ready for the next opponent," Vukomanovic elucidated.

"Kerala Blasters have always been something special in Indian football and everybody has this something special to play and win against Kerala Blasters. So, from our side, of course, we prepare for our games, try to beat our opponents, and that's all.

"Now, we are in a period where we need to collect points because we want to be among the best teams and in the playoffs. We are thinking about every game, every week, preparing, how we want to prepare things for the next game, and then see how we will collect points there.

"Of course, every game for us, is difficult. Everybody wants to be the best against Kerala Blasters. We accept it. We accept because it's something special when you are playing here at home, so we'll see.

"Now, with this last game against Chennaiyin FC, we are at the half of the competition, then we will make an evaluation to see how we're going and how we'll be going further on. So far, we're happy with the current situation, and let's hope that we can build up for the long run."

On the threats posed by Chennaiyin FC star Abdenasser El Khayati:

"He's a good player coming from a European side, having that experience from a European league, one of the most important leagues in Europe, the Dutch league. Him bringing something extra into this league is nice, seeing him play like that and contributing extra things to his team," the Serbian explained.

"It's always nice to see good players in the ISL, but it's not just about him. It's about the whole team, how you want to use their weak points and how you want to block their strong sites. Of course, he's a guy who can make an individual difference. As a team again, we have to prepare our things, we have to be focused on the things we want to achieve and that's how it goes."

On facing former Kerala Blasters player Prasanth Karuthadathkuni on Monday:

"As a player, after a certain amount of years, you enter a period of comfort zone where you need new energy, you need a boost in your back to fly again. We were thinking, for him, it would be best to get some playing time, which now maybe in our situation, would be difficult for him, and in a football way, it [Prasanth's exit] happened," Vukomanovic said.

"He's a great guy, he's a good player. I liked having him with us, but now we see that it made good to him, going there, feeling new energy, feeling new things. I'm glad to see him play on a high level now. So, we hope that for him, his future will be bright."

"This is how it goes in football. Players, they come, they go, and [it's] the same thing with coaches. He had that moment after so many years that maybe he needed this new energy."

On the availability of players for Monday's trip to Chennai:

"So far, everything's alright. Today, we have a training session. Tomorrow, the last training session before we leave for Chennai. Everything is good so far. Everybody's available," the Kerala Blasters boss revealed.

On Bijoy Varghese's return from injury:

"Bijoy started training yesterday after the surgery. He's on the pitch. He now has a modified work for a bit. He'll continue [his recovery]. The next week, we'll see when he'll join the team. Step by step, he'll be back with the squad on the pitch," Vukomanovic said.

On dropping Harmanjot Khabra and Lalthathanga Khawlhring (Puitea) from the squad last weekend:

"In a certain period of the season, when you're looking for results and we had that moment back - three consecutive defeats - you try to shuffle things, it's kind of a puzzle, you try to make a couple of moves," the Kerala Blasters coach said.

"It was kind of a coaching decision and we started with the victory in Guwahati, and now we are on five consecutive wins. So, these are the things that happen during the season worldwide.

"It doesn't mean that now we think less of someone, no. We have a good squad, we have good players. I'm glad as a coach that everybody can jump in at any moment, play for the team, do things because everybody knows his job.

"So, it's not only about these players, it's about everybody. Whoever is on the bench know what they have to do the moment they get the minutes to play. We are now on one positive roll, we will try to continue that.

"It doesn't mean that if they were not playing in the last period, they will not play the next period. That's football. They are still good players and I like them a lot."

On struggling to kill matches off:

"We would like actually to have these kinds of situations so that you can live those last moments of the game at ease on the bench. But, when we were analyzing the last two seasons in the bubble, many teams were dropping points in the second part of December and the first part of January. It is a crucial part of the season," Vukomanovic said.

"As a team, if you are focused in that period, collecting points, you have a big chance later to participate in the playoffs, especially this year with the top six [qualifying].

"When you are in a situation of positive results... and then talking again about Kerala Blasters as the team we are now, it's our second consecutive year that we're working something differently. Again, now in December, we're in a moment where we have 18 points. Last year also, I think in this period of the competition, we had kind 17, 18, or 19 points.

"Comparing to the previous season [2020-21] where actually Kerala Blasters ended up with 17 points at the end of the season, there has been a big change in character and mentality.

"Then when you do all those things, there are things that you have to deal with, like at the end of the game, fighting for the points, [showing a] fighting spirit, character, not allowing your opponents to score that goal because many times in the past, you lead the game, then you lose the game.

"Changing all those things is a long-term process. So far, we are happy with our last period, so we need to continue. We know that every point, for us, is gold, it's crucial. Every game, for us, is very difficult.

"Of course, we would like to score more goals. As a coach, I'm happy to see that we are creating chances. For me, that's a good thing. Seeing the boys play with joy, seeing the boys enjoy on the pitch, doing and repeating the things from training sessions, how we want to explore certain spaces, how we want to harm our opponents, create chances.

"In that last moment of when you create a chance, it's about decision-making and one second of that quality when your heart is pumping, adrenaline is high, and everything that as a player, you have to be calm enough to make good decisions to score goals.

"It's about that moment, one second. We, as a coaching staff, on the bench sometimes like everybody in the stands, enjoy those moments and hope that it will go in. Of course, we'll try in the next period to be more focused at that moment to score goals and try to kill the game, but sometimes it's not the case because you always have an opponent against you who will try to block you.

"I think the next games will be difficult. We have to go through it and we're not complaining. We'll try our best."

On working with Marko Leskovic, who scored his first goal for Kerala Blasters last weekend:

"I've known Marko since 2014 when we faced each other in a European group-stage match. He was playing for one Croatian club, I was coaching the Belgian club and we were playing in a group-stage game. He was young, a promising player, a very good player," the coach said.

"I remember in that period that we had a situation where one of our central defenders left and signed a contract in the MLS in the United States. We wanted him [Leskovic as a replacement], but, of course, in the European market there are demands, there are offers, and our offer was not as strong as his previous club Dinamo Zagreb, a big club. We were sorry not to have him.

"He's a great guy, a great professional, a great personality to have in the dressing room. Now, in this situation, a very good example for young players, especially our defenders, all the things that have to be done, how you have to deal with certain situations.

"A great example as a leader to all those young players, what it means to play with consistency, being aware of many other things. We're happy to have him.

"Last year when we had the situation to sign him, of course, it was an absolute yes from me and the coaching side. We were pushing because we wanted him. As a team, as a coach, you are glad to have these kinds of personalities in your dressing room because it brings you something extra."

On the possibility of strengthening the squad in the January transfer window:

"As a coach, you always welcome extra quality, that's for sure. So far, we are very happy with the squad. I think last year we were maybe the only team in the ISL who did not make a move in January even though it was a difficult period for us, full of COVID," the Kerala Blasters boss stated.

"Even if you were making an offer to somebody, everybody would have been saying like, 'No, I'm not coming to you guys, you're in isolation. Anyway, now at this moment, we are happy with the squad.'

"If now, coming closer to January, anything positive happens - because in the transfer window, you never know what will happen - and one moment, one day a door opens, there is a possibility you can acquire one player, you can sign somebody with quality, of course, you can go for it and you will go for it.

"So far, there are no movements. Everybody is sitting still. Everybody starts talking, and there are some rumors, but so far in our camp, there is nothing that's concrete. Later, if anything opens, of course, we're going to react, but so far, we have our positions covered.

"We will see later if something moves - as I said, anything is possible - we'll do it. If not, we'll continue and see if there's something extra. Of course."

On rumors of a swap deal with FC Goa:

"Not that I've heard of. No, so far not. We haven't received any demands or something. As a coach, I'm telling you, I have no information. If we look at our squad, we are covered in all positions," Vukomanovic said.

"We even already have some youngsters from the B team, coming step by step with us, training all the time with us because we are already preparing them for the next step, which means from January some of them will be constantly with us, preparing and seeing that senior level, that from the next season, they are a full part of our squad, building up their careers. This is our idea."

On the possibility of young players going out on loan:

"For young players, it is crucial to have playing time, and if sometimes it's not the case that they get those playing time in their clubs, if there is a possibility to go on loan and let them play, of course, we will act there, and we will allow those players to go and play," Vukomanovic admitted.

"I'll give you one of the best examples, last year with [Naorem] Mahesh. He was with us and one moment we decided it will be difficult for him to get some playing time. We allowed him to go to East Bengal. He developed himself here and today, he's one of the best players in East Bengal. This is how it goes.

"So, if there is anything later in January, these kinds of demands for our players, for young players especially, yes, why not? We'll see later."

On the financial disparity between teams in the league:

"You see that worldwide. You see that all around the world. You have in every competition, the teams who will always act in the market. If they want one player, they will always try and go around and pay a little bit more to that player or agents or in transfer fees, whatever it is to have those players," the Serbian said.

"When you are below that level you have absolutely no chance. That's a fact, that's the truth. So now, if you speak about our ISL league, if there are teams who are acting like that, going around with the money saying, 'Okay, we're going to pay more,' you have no chance.

"So, as a club, you're only thinking about operating within your budget. This is what you have. You cannot go out of that. So, these kinds of things, sometimes are frustrating, but you deal with it. We always want to try to go on a positive note.

"When we present a project to some player, saying what kind of club we are, what kinds of things they can have at our club, coming here, playing for this club, for this crowd and everything, maybe there's something extra, [while] of course, always trying to give a good financial level.

"But sometimes, there are teams who will always just go and say, 'We'll pay more'. Then the players, they find themselves in a situation where if they are closer to the end of their career, they say, 'You know what, I'm just looking for money'. These kinds of things, it happens all around the world.

"It happens, you talk about England, you talk about Italy, Spain, any league at the top. It happens like that. These are the unwritten rules of the market. You deal with those things, we don't complain and we try to do our best within our budget."

On Sinisa Mihajlovic's passing:

"It's a huge loss. He's one of the real legends of Yugoslavian football. The importance of him being in the dressing room as a leader was immense, it was huge, it was priceless.

"He was a great personality. He is the holder of many records in Italian football, like the most goals scored from free kicks. Actually all these things that we now see around the world about him, it says that he was a big name.

"He was struggling and fighting in the last couple of years with the disease. He was a great fighter trying to win it, but fortunately that was not the case. And everybody feels sorry because he was still young.

"He had a great playing career, a great coaching career. A great personality, a great leader in the dressing room. I remember being a young player coming from the youth national team to the senior national team and his presence in the dressing room together with the current national team was priceless.

"For the young players, just to look up to them and follow their examples, how you have to be professional, how you have to deal with certain things. It's a big loss. It's a big loss in total for Yugoslavian football, for Italian football because he was a great personality."

Marko Leskovic expresses delight at scoring first goal for Kerala Blasters

Vukomanovic was joined by Kerala Blasters defender Marko Leskovic for the press conference. The Croatian, who joined the Yellow Army last year, notably scored his first goal for the club in their 3-2 win against Bengaluru FC last weekend.

On scoring his first goal for Kerala Blasters:

"The feeling is good, especially when you score goals in front of our fans. It's a special goal for me because it's my first for Kerala Blasters. I'm feeling good, especially because we went one down. It was an important goal for me, an important goal for the team. We came back in the game and won," Leskovic expressed his delight.

On working with Vukomanovic:

"It's a great pleasure to have a coach in Ivan. He's amazing not only as a coach, but also as a person. Whatever you need, whatever you want, you can speak with him. He's a normal guy. I'm so happy to have a coach like him. I can only say good things about him because we have good communication, we have good work here. I hope we continue like this," the Croatian said.

On watching former teammate Dominik Livakovic star for Croatia at the FIFA World Cup:

"I followed the World Cup, but I didn't speak with the players. I've played with a lot of those players. I played with Livakovic at Dinamo Zagreb together for three, four years. He's an unbelievably good goalkeeper," Leskovic said.

"The team played very well at the World Cup, but lost in the semi-finals. Today, we play for the third-place and I hope we win."

It is now only a matter of time before we find out if Kerala Blasters will keep their winning streak intact against Chennaiyin FC.

Poll : 0 votes