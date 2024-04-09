Exclusive: Chennaiyin FC's Connor Shields on adapting to humid conditions, versatile role, and unity at the club 

“If I can contribute to the team getting better, I might even consider playing as a center-back; you never know!” Chennaiyin FC’s versatile Scotsman Connor Shields playfully remarked. Yet it’s certainly one of those you can never rule out, given his performances in this campaign.

Shields arrived in India with relatively limited recognition, but his background in the Scottish Premiership and experience under Owen Coyle were undeniably encouraging signs.

He was signed predominantly to play as a forward, but it has now become evident that he is a box-to-box midfielder, possessing both pace and power. As he noted, you never know where he is going to play, but ultimately, you can expect that he will give his utmost effort whenever he steps onto the field.

The 26-year-old had never ventured beyond Scotland, except for a stint at Sunderland during his younger years, so transitioning to India undoubtedly posed a challenge.

While Shields acknowledges the initial difficulty of settling in, from an outside perspective, it seems he has acclimated quickly, evident not only in his performance on the pitch but also in his adaptation to the climate and several other factors.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda ahead of Chennaiyin FC’s clash against NorthEast United FC, Shields discussed life in India and credited his teammates and the club for playing a significant role in his adjustment to the new environment.

"Obviously, having the coach (Owen Coyle) whom I worked with last year in Scotland has helped me," he said. "So you have some familiar people. But I think the entire team has played a role in helping me settle in easily; they have all been incredibly welcoming."

"I can confidently speak for all the foreign players who arrived this season, not knowing anyone here when I arrived, that the transition has been smooth because we have been able to get along well. On the pitch, we have been inconsistent, but hopefully, as we have shown in the last couple of games, we can stick together and get a place in the playoffs," Shields added.

It’s been a debut season to remember for the Scotsman, who has brilliantly adapted to Owen Coyle’s demands both on and off the field. However, despite all the success, the outcome of the remaining two games could significantly impact Chennaiyin FC’s fate in the ISL.

Nevertheless, Shields asserts that there is an unwavering belief within the team and, more crucially, the momentum required to secure that final playoff berth.

In this interview, he candidly opened up about his life away from the pitch, and his successful integration, while also delving into the details of his role on the pitch and the mindset at Chennaiyin FC.

Excerpts from Sportskeeda's interview with Chennaiyin FC's Connor Shields

Q: Connor, could you elaborate on the difficulties you faced upon moving from Scotland to India, both on and off the field?

Shields: The heat has been extremely hard, especially compared to back home in Scotland. It was tough to adapt to that and when I went to Guwahati for the Durand Cup immediately after I arrived; it was a very different level of humidity than what I’ve experienced.

I’m also away from home for the first time. I’ve played in England, but this is the first time I’ve been away from my family and that’s been difficult. But you eventually get used to all these things, so it’s not so bad.

Q: I’m interested in hearing about your experience working alongside Owen Coyle. While he seems highly optimistic from the outside, how would you characterize your experience working under him?

Shields: Firstly, he asked the club to bring me here, so it was an easy decision for me. He instills a great deal of confidence, whether addressing the team as a whole or speaking to individuals. Sandy (Stewart), the assistant coach, has been great as well. Both of them just instill this strong belief around the club to just go and do our best.

Obviously, we have had our fair share of struggles this season, but coming to the end, there’s always been that belief that we can string performances together and reach the playoffs.

Q: You, of course, know Coyle previously and I believe you have also played against Ryan Edwards. Apart from them, who else in the team have you bonded well with?

Shields: All the boys are great to get along with, but I found a good connection with Akash (Sangwan) during the recovery period a while ago, as well as with Ankit (Mukherjee). Ankit, you know, can be a bit crazy (laughs), but once you can tame him, you get along with him well.

The foreign players come from different parts of the world, and we’ve gelled well, likely due to our shared new experiences and being new to the country. But it’s incredibly easy to connect with everyone in the team, and there’s a good understanding among us all, making it a close-knit group.

Q: You’ve been everywhere on the field, excluding the back four and goalkeeper. How challenging has it been for you to adapt to these different roles?

Shields: In the early stages, I either played wide or through the middle. During the Super Cup, the coach discussed with me the idea of playing more centrally. I agreed to give it a go, although I wasn’t sure how it would turn out. But it has required more running and increased concentration.

When you play wide, there’s a tendency to drift out of the game, whereas, in the middle, you need to maintain constant focus and support your teammates as much as you can. It has been hard, but I have enjoyed it because it offers something different. If I can contribute to the team getting better, I might even play as a center-back; you never know!

Q: Coyle called you one of the best crossers in the league a few weeks back. In the last five games, you have recorded around 40 crosses, assisting twice as well. Do you believe that drifting into the channels and delivering crosses plays to your strengths more than being the focal point in attack?

Shields: I think I prefer assisting more, to be honest. Obviously, I haven’t got the numbers this season assist-wise, but naturally, I find myself drifting out wide to deliver crosses, and it’s just the way I like to play.

But as I said, I’ve enjoyed this role because it allows me the freedom to move to either flank and near the touchline, rather than being stuck to a central position. Hopefully, I can increase my contribution in terms of numbers by the end of the season, which would be fantastic.

Q: You’ve also been extremely consistent this season, something that the supporters have appreciated. However, personally, how satisfied are you with your performances?

Shields: I’ve picked up form in recent games, but I feel like I have performed in patches this season. Unfortunately, I experienced some injuries and leg surgery in November, which set me back, especially after the home game against FC Goa. At that time, my confidence was high, so it was a blow to suffer such an untimely injury. The season has also been quite stop-start with the breaks in-between and it’s been hard to keep that momentum going.

When I came back in January, I tried to get myself fit and by the time of the Super Cup, I felt more like myself again. With each game I’ve played, I’ve felt my performance improving. But if I can continue putting in seven or eight out of 10 every week, then I’m happy with that, as long as it helps the team.

Q: I’ve observed you organizing the team defensively and communicating with players on the pitch. Do you now consider yourself one of the leaders within the team, especially in guiding the younger Indian players?

Shields: It’s important to communicate in the pitch, doesn’t matter how young or old you are. I’ve played with Jiteshwor (Singh) a few times in recent games, who is just 22, and I’d expect him to tell me if I’m out of position or covering someone, just as I would provide information for him.

Being positioned more centrally allows me a broader view of the game, and I consider it my duty to assist younger players, or anyone, for that matter. Ultimately, it’s something I enjoy doing.

Q: There seemed to be a massive shift in belief after the defeat against Hyderabad FC last month. Can you shed light on what changed in the dressing room following that match?

Shields: Before the Hyderabad FC game, we won against Odisha FC, but unfortunately, we followed it with a loss. It was truly disappointing because a win would have placed us in a great position. From that perspective, the three-week break proved beneficial, as it allowed us, particularly myself, a lot of time to reflect on our performances.

We worked very hard in training as a collective unit. I think it was more about putting something right because that defeat was devastating. But with the way we have come back now, it shows the character, beating Mohun Bagan away and then Jamshedpur at home.

Overall, we put that result behind us very quickly and looked to prove to ourselves why we are good enough to get into the top six.

Q: Connor, you spoke about the heat earlier, and it’s only become hotter compared to a few months ago. Considering the team’s high-intensity approach as well, have you had to adjust any training or recovery methods?

Shields: Yes, it’s been tough, especially in Chennai, where the climate is extremely hot and humid. A day or two before the game, I focus on some extra measures I can take because it’s important to be cautious of the heat and the risk of heat stroke. For recovery, I try to avoid being in the sun as much as possible. Although I enjoy being in the sun, something we don’t get much of back home, it’s important to be careful here.

Rest is crucial, especially during this time of the year. We also have plenty of time to spend in the pool or gym, focusing on stretching and other training methods to ensure we take care of ourselves. After being here for eight or nine months, the team knows what they are doing, but it’s also each player’s responsibility to ensure they’re ready for the next game.

Q: Lastly, considering you’ve only signed a one-year contract, are there any plans for an extension?

Shields: I don’t know yet; I haven’t spoken about it to the coach. It’s the toe end of the season, so the focus currently is not on the contract. But let’s see, hopefully, I can come back in July for next season.