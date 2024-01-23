EXCLUSIVE: Chinglensana Singh draws interest from Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan SG for short-term loan

Hyderabad FC's centre-back Chinglensana Singh has drawn interest from Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant for a short-term loan till the end of the season.

Sportskeeda can exclusively report that the Blues are keen on adding the 27-year-old to their ranks for the rest of the 2023-24 campaign and strengthen their defence. The Mariners are expect to give them competition for the player's signature.

Sana, who has been one of the best players of Hyderabad FC both under former manager Manolo Marquez and new head coach Thangboi Singto, is reportedly dissatisfied with the club's hierarchy owing to the non-payment of his wages for several months.

Like a lot of his fellow players, his dues have not been cleared for a long time, and it may now lead to him penning the loan deal with Bengaluru FC. The centre-back has also drawn attention from Mohun Bagan Super Giant and it is believed that he is weighing up his options at the moment.

Why Chinglensana is bound to be a regular starter at Bengaluru FC and not Mohun Bagan

Chinglensana Singh is one of the best centre-backs in the country.

Alexander Jovanovic and Slavko Damjanovic are the two leading centre-halves at Bengaluru FC, and head coach Gerard Zaragoza may choose to bet on Sana (should they sign him) to rest one of the aforementioned foreigners.

If he chooses to move to the Kanteerava till the end of the season, Sana will be reunited with his former teammates Halicharan Narzary and Rohit Danu.

In all probability, if he decides to go to Mohun Bagan, he may have to bide his time before turning into a regular starter. Mohun Bagan have the likes of Hector Yuste, Brendan Hammill and Sumit Rathi in their centre-back department with the recovering Anwar Ali to join them soon.

Sana, who pulled out of the Indian camp in the summer due to unrest in his home state of Manipur, has copped a raw deal from the hands of national head coach Igor Stimac.

He has not been considered for a place in the squad since then and only made a few lonely appearances in the Asian Games as one of the 'overage' players in the squad.