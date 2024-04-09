Exclusive | Sevilla FC captain Jesus Navas urges Indian fans to experience Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan's atmosphere: "They will feel the magic"

With their weightage on social media growth and the long-standing partnership with I-League 2nd Division club FC Bengaluru United, La Liga heavyweights Sevilla FC have continued to extend their footing in the Indian market. As their president, Del Nido Carrasco, underlined, during an online interaction with a select group of journalists last week, the club has identified the most populous country as a strategic market.

As the club explores methods to reach more households and sell the 'Sevilla' brand in the country, there is likely an emerging need for many to identify and associate with the club's ethos. Who better to talk about it than club captain and legend Jesus Navas?

In an exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda, facilitated by La Liga India, the 38-year-old, who has made over 670 appearances for the club and conquered eight titles, reflected on his inseparable relationship with Los Nervionenses.

"Sevilla FC is my life. The club gave me sporting and life values since I was a child," he said. "It is an honor to be the captain and be the player with the most official matches in club history. I also try to be a reference for young players in our squad. Sevilla have a winning history in recent years but is also a special club due to their values and their amazing fans."

Navas urged all Indian fans to experience the magic that blossoms at their home ground in Spain on matchday.

"I encourage Indian fans to follow our matches, especially at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, and they will feel the magic of the atmosphere of our stands and our legendary anthem," the Spaniard said.

Meanwhile, thanks to the agreement signed between FC Bengaluru United and Sevilla, there has been a steady flow of information between the two clubs. Hence, over the years, the Spanish Giants have gathered a steady understanding of India's football-scape.

Utilizing all the knowledge gathered so far and his personal experience while handling operations of top-level clubs, Sevilla's sporting director Victor Orta spoke to Sportskeeda regarding the focus points of a country like India, which is still trying to find its footing in the world of football, when it comes to youth development.

"The most important is education and changing the sporting culture of Indian children. They need to identify football players as idols and references and be interested in playing football. If you have a large number of kids playing football, and you implement a proper system to develop them, India will have all the ingredients to keep growing and become a football potency in the long term," the former Leeds United sporting director averred.

"We are ready to fight for all" - Jesus Navas on Spain's prospect in UEFA Euro 2024

Belonging to Los Palacios y Villafranca, a 44-square-mile town away from the heartland of Seville, Jesus Navas, with all of his diminutive 5'6 frame and enviable might, has etched his name into Andalusian folklore. While his eight titles with Sevilla, including four UEFA Europa League medals, and the English Premier League title with Manchester City are the cake, his holy trinity of titles with the Spanish national team is the extravagant icing.

Navas is the only active member of the immortal Spanish armada that conquered the FIFA World Cup in 2010 and then the Euros in 2012. The veteran full-back completed the trinity when he led La Roja to glory in the recently introduced UEFA Nations League last year.

Considering the 38-year-old is still one of Spain's finest right-backs, if not for any unforeseen mishap, Jesus is slated to represent his country in the European Championship, 12 years after lifting the trophy.

"I am proud to play with Spain National Team. I always try to give my best for Sevilla FC to keep playing for our National Team. Taking part in some of our National Team's best moments is one of my career's biggest honors. I worked to win titles with Sevilla FC and Spain and fortunately, I did it."

"Now, I keep being ambitious, and I want to end this season with my club in the best way, I am focused on it, and this will help me to finally take part in the European Championship," Navas said in response to a Sportskeeda query.

After the disintegration of what could easily be slated as the greatest bunch of Spanish players, who ruled over world football for almost half a decade, there has been an expected dip in the country's performance on the grandest stages. But the Nations League victory warned every individual who planned to write off the once heavyweights.

Navas promises that Spain, with a squad that's brimming with youthful exuberance and the composure of veterans, will pose a fight for the UEFA Euro crown.

"We have a team with a mix of young and experienced players, as we showed at the Nations League final-four stage one year ago, we are ready to fight for all."