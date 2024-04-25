Mumbai City FC orchestrated a stunning turnaround against FC Goa in the first leg of their ISL semi-final bout, winning it 3-2 at the Fatorda Stadium on April 24.

Despite FC Goa's comfortable 2-0 lead, courtesy of goals from Boris Singh and Brandon Fernandez in the first half, the Islanders had no intention of conceding defeat.

As the clock ticked into stoppage time, Mumbai City FC unleashed a flurry of goals, netting three in just six minutes. Chhangte's brace, coupled with substitute Vikram Pratap Singh's decisive goal, left the home crowd shell-shocked and grappling with a whirlwind of emotions.

The stunning comeback set X (formerly Twitter) ablaze with reactions as fans marveled at Mumbai City FC's performance.

"2 minutes of silence for those missed this! Mumbai with unthinkable comeback... 90 more minutes at Mumbai will take them to another ISL Final," a fan posted on X (formerly twitter)

"Football Bloody hell!! Chhangte has won it," another fan praised Chhangte for the remarkable comeback.

"What was that!?? Really @MumbaiCityFC ?? I mean . Pinch me! @FCGoaOfficial last 5 minutes! What was that!? Wooh! Semifinale at its absolute Best," a fan exclaimed.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"FC Goa is the RCB of ISL. Hyped, talented yet unsuccessful," a fan made a sarcastic comment on X.

"What a player Lallianzuala Chhangte man! What a comeback 3 goals in 5 mins! Hope he does play the same for india too," another fan wrote.

"3 goals in 7 minutes. This is greatest ever come back in isl history," a fan commented.

"When other teams are depleted in foreign goal scorers, Mumbai City is leading the ISL with Indian players. Mumbai City has the top Indian goal scorers this season and has contributed more goals than foreign players for the team,"a fan wrote.

"FC Goa gave tribute to the 2015 ISL final when they bottled in added time," a fan posted a sarcastic tweet.

Mumbai City FC head into the second leg on home turf with a commanding advantage

The Gaurs seemed poised for victory with a 2-0 lead at home, but Mumbai City FC's resilience turned the tide. FC Goa and Mumbai City FC will now head into the second leg of this semi-final fixture on April 29 at the Mumbai Football Arena.

With this remarkable comeback, the Islanders now head into the second leg on home turf with a commanding advantage.