Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters’ southern rivalry has undoubtedly seen it all in the past, but the pivotal playoff game on Friday, March 3, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, featured a tremendous moment of controversy never witnessed before in the Indian Super League.
The tense contest went into extra time with a score of 0-0 at the end of regulation time. Following end-to-end action, Sunil Chhetri was adjudged to have been fouled just outside the penalty area in the 97th minute.
Goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill began setting up the wall in front of him when the BFC captain quickly took a free kick, which found the back of the net.
The referee awarded the goal, but the Blasters were unquestionably not prepared to face it. After the goal, pandemonium and drama ensued on the field, with Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic visibly expressing his frustrations.
The Serbian tactician lost his head and called on his players to leave the pitch in protest of the poor refereeing decision. The debate, however, was whether the referee allowed the play to continue by blowing his whistle or marking the distance of the wall.
It is fair to say the situation sparked visible confusion among fans, players, and even match officials. Nonetheless, there will be massive ramifications for Kerala Blasters and Vukomanovic’s decision to leave the field during the game.
The Blasters did not return to the field and the full-time whistle was ultimately blown by referee Crystal John, much to the dismay of the traveling fans.
Fans react to Kerala Blasters’ decision to leave the field
The refereeing decisions in the 2022-23 season of the Indian Super League have been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons, but the reaction from Vukomanovic sparked a huge debate among fans on social media. Fans also criticized his decision and questioned his sportsmanship.
Here are a few tweets:
Bengaluru FC owner and director Parth Jindal also chimed in with his opinion as he called out Kerala Blasters' choice to walk off the pitch.
This was undoubtedly not the way anyone wanted the game to end, but the incident will be at the forefront of the Indian Super League. Questions will be asked and there will be huge consequences ahead, but for now the Bengaluru FC faithful will celebrate their victory.