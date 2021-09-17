Farukh Choudhary terms "ruthlessness and focus" as the hallmark of a good striker

Blue Tigers forward Farukh Choudhary finds ruthlessness as a key element for a striker in front of goal to reap rich dividends for a team in a match.

Choudhary asserted that being calm and conconfident,art from a relentless approach towards the game is one of the hallmarks of a good forward.

He made his international debut at SAFF in 2018. He managed to score his first goal against Nepal in the second international friendly match recently, where India won the match 2-1 at the Dasrath Stadium in Kathmandu.

The Blue Tigers are currently training for the upcoming SAFF Championships, which are scheduled to be held in the Maldives, next month. Choudhary will be part of the National Team Camp, which is set to get underway later.

Choudhary believes that a striker possesses a different set of responsibilities. He termed the focus a vital element for a striker. The 24-year-old forward, who fetched his first international goal, asserted that focus can be attained through experience.

While speaking to the AIFF, Choudhary said:

“I won’t say that a striker is completely different. When it comes to defending, we all need to defend together. But in attack, a striker has a different set of responsibilities,”.

“You want your striker to score goals. That’s the main reason why he’s in the team. The most important thing is focus, you need to be focused for the whole 90 minutes," said Choudhary.

While the young striker is still trying to master his craft, he has definitely adapted certain traits from the footballers both on and off the pitch.

Choudhary stated that being a part of the national team with the likes of captain Sunil Chhetri has certainly helped him pick up a few things.

“I have been struggling with this, and it often comes with experience. Playing more games and getting more opportunities are very important for strikers. You need to be calm in front of goal. if you don’t have the composure, then you can’t score," said Farukh Choudhary.

