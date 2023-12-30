"Favoritism over talent?" - Mixed reactions from supporters as Igor Stimac reveals India’s squad for the AFC Asian Cup

Indian head coach Igor Stimac has announced a 26-member squad for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup in Qatar, starting on January 13.

Placed in Group A, the Blue Tigers are pitted against Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria. The squad is scheduled to arrive in Doha on Saturday, December 30, for a two-week training camp before the tournament begins.

Sunil Chhetri will continue to lead the team, and this Asian Cup might mark his final appearance in the tournament. Stimac will also rely on the likes of Gurpreet Singh Sandu and Sandesh Jhingan to guide the young players past challenging group-stage fixtures.

Unfortunately, three key players were omitted due to injuries. Anwar Ali and Ashique Kuruniyan didn’t secure spots in the final 50-member squad announced earlier, while Jeakson Singh, who had a chance, is also sidelined due to injury.

Fan reactions on social media platform X (previously Twitter) have been mixed. While many believe Stimac made the best choices given the ongoing injury concerns, some supporters have questioned a few decisions, with the notable one being the inclusion of Deepak Tangri over Puitea.

Tangri has had minimal game time with Mohun Bagan SG, while Puitea has been a standout performer for Odisha FC under Sergio Lobera.

Concerns were also raised about the absence of Ali, Jeakson Singh, and Kuruniyan, as the supporters believe that their experience, quality, and physicality will be sorely missed.

With only Tangri and Suresh Singh Wangjam as the holding midfielders, a few supporters also believe that India’s midfield lacks depth on paper.

India face formidable test in the AFC Asian Cup

Injuries have certainly impacted the strength of India’s squad, but the team’s preparation for the Asian Cup over the past year has been overwhelmingly positive.

The Blue Tigers went on an impressive eleven-game unbeaten streak at the beginning of the year. Despite recent setbacks against Malaysia and Qatar, the squad will be confident in their potential.

Facing formidable opponents in Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria - all ranked higher than India – qualifying for the knockout rounds presents a significant challenge. However, with the squad’s familiarity under Stimac, there is continuity, and players will be eager to give their best against top-tier opposition

India’s 26-member sqaud for the AFC Asian Cup

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh.

Forwards: Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh.