FC Bengaluru United “proud to be part” of Durand Cup 2021

FC Bengaluru United will be amongst the sixteen clubs that will be part of the Durand Cup this year. The prestigious competition is set to make a comeback after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will take place from September 5 to October 3.

In just the third year since its inception, FC Bengaluru United will be making their debut appearance in the Durand Cup.

"It's a great honour for FC Bengaluru United to be invited to participate in the Durand Cup and we couldn't be more delighted,” said Gaurav Manchanda, the owner of FC Bengaluru United.

The Bengaluru-based club have been placed in Group A alongside tough opponents like Mohammedan Sporting Club, CRPF and Indian Air Force.

“The Durand Cup is a marquee event in the Indian footballing calendar, and we are proud to be part of it," added Manchanda.

FC Bengaluru United hopes to carry their stellar domestic run into Durand Cup

FC Bengaluru United were crowned the BDFA Super Division Champions after having a stellar domestic season earlier this year.

The I-League 2nd division club will be looking to carry the momentum into the Durand Cup. It will be a big opportunity for them to make a significant impact on the national stage.

"It is a matter of immense prestige to be invited for the 130th edition of the Durand Cup and we are prepared to bring through strong performances to merit our inclusion,” said Richard Hood, the head coach of FC Bengaluru United.

“As professionals, we constantly seek opportunities to compete at the highest levels possible and in the short history of our club this presents a big platform to everyone involved, especially the players out on the pitch to fulfill the ambitions of United," added Richard Hood.

Durand Cup 2021 groups

Group A: Bengaluru United, CRPF, Mohammedan, Indian Air Force

Group B: Army Green, FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, Sudeva Delhi

Group C: Delhi FC, Bengaluru FC, Indian Navy, Kerala Blasters

Group D: Army Red, Gokulam Kerala, Hyderabad FC, Assam Rifles

