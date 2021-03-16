FC Bengaluru United crowned champions of BDFA Super Division League 2020-21

FC Bengaluru United were crowned champions of the 2020/21 season of the BDFA Super Division League. The club finished atop the points table with 31 points, having won 10 out of their 12 matches. They lost and drew a game each.

🔴⚫ BENGALURU IS UNITED ⚫🔴



We are the Official Champions of the Citrus Ventures Super Division League 2020-21.



1st of many 🏆s to come...#FCBengaluruUnited #FCBU #Champions pic.twitter.com/qOI749GSNP — FC Bengaluru United (@bengaluruunited) March 11, 2021

FC Bengaluru United and Bengaluru FC 'B' were the two teams in the race to lift the trophy ahead of their final league fixtures. They had 28 and 27 points respectively after 11 matches.

The former squared off against FC Deccan in their final fixture on March 11 (Thursday) at the Bangalore Football Stadium. A 63rd-minute strike by Trinidadian international footballer Robert Primus saw the club steal a comfortable victory.

FCBU took the lead in the points table after defeating Bengaluru FC 'B' 3-2 on 8th March. It took a stoppage-time winner from the eventual champions to overtake Bengaluru FC 'B' on the table.

FC Bengaluru United Owner happy with players and staff

Gaurav Manchanda, the Managing Director of Nimida Sports and owner of the club, was happy with the dedication of the coaches, players, and other staff who led the club to their first-ever trophy.

"Kudos to our FC Bengaluru United boys who stayed on top of their game and remained steadfast in their commitment right through the league. Credit to all the coaches, support staff and everyone who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure gameplans were in place, training sessions were on point and the focus on winning unwavering. I would also like to thank the KSFA for successfully organizing the league in what are undoubtedly unique and challenging circumstances. We had 13 teams participatingand the league was extremely competitive, making it a great experience for players and those who watched the games as well!," Gaurav Manchanda, owner of FC Bengaluru United said.