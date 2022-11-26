FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Javi Hernandez's heroics end BFC's four-match losing streak in ISL 2022-23 season 

Bengaluru FC ended their poor run of form with a clinical 0-2 victory against FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Saturday, November 26. Javi Hernandez scored a goal in each half to carry the Blues over the line.

In the hopes of ending their four-game losing streak, BFC slightly altered their playing XI ahead of the game. Prabir Das and Aleksandar Jovanovic returned to Simon Grayson's starting lineup, while Sunil Chhetri started from the bench.

However, it was FC Goa who dominated possession right from the opening exchanges. The in-form Noah Sadaoui had an early opportunity from inside the opposition box, but he directed his shot right at Bengaluru custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

For the visitors, the idea was simple. Allow Goa to have the ball but don't let them through. They kept their defensive shape expertly and tried to catch the home team on the break.

A defensive error from FC Goa in the 27th minute made BFC's task of finding a breakthrough considerably easier. Anwar Ali, a bit casual, was robbed of possession by Roy Krishna near the Goan box. The Fijian then calmly played Javi Hernandez through, who lobbed it past an on-rushing Dheeraj Singh.

With the one-goal lead in the bag, BFC stuck to their guns, while FC Goa lacked precision and creativity from deep due to Edu Bedia's absence in the middle of the park. Just before the end of the first half, FC Goa escaped another narrow scare when BFC released Roy Krishna through on goal with a hooved ball.

However, the Fijian still had two defenders on him but Dheeraj Singh charged out of his box, and when Krishna tried to evade him, the FC Goa custodian took him out with an off-the-ball challenge. The young keeper had luck on his side as the referee only deemed it a yellow-card offense.

Bengaluru FC rewarded for their clinical counter-attacking play against FC Goa

Coming out after the break, FC Goa had their task cut out. They needed to up their intensity and get back to level terms. Minutes into the second half, Alvaro Vazquez found himself at the end of a half-chance. But the Spaniard's timid effort was comfortably saved by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

All of the Gaurs' positive efforts were in vain as Bengaluru stabbed through Goan hearts with a clinical counter-attack and doubled the lead. Udanta Singh led the charge as he carried the ball forward and neatly set up Javi Hernandez with a lobbed ball.

The lackluster Goa defense failed to mark the Spaniard, who ran past the keeper and calmly doubled the lead. Simon Grayson was once again smiling and the former ISL champions had started ticking.

Bengaluru FC @bengalurufc



Udanta breaks free on the counter, holds the ball well and clips it over for #WeAreBFC 57' IT'S THAT MAN AGAIN!Udanta breaks free on the counter, holds the ball well and clips it over for @javih89 to bring down with an exquisite touch, roll past Dheeraj and slot home. 0-2. #FCGBFC 57' IT'S THAT MAN AGAIN! 🔥Udanta breaks free on the counter, holds the ball well and clips it over for @javih89 to bring down with an exquisite touch, roll past Dheeraj and slot home. 0-2. #FCGBFC #WeAreBFC https://t.co/sx8R6qkJzl

Carlos Pena brought on Bedia to utilize his creativity and control in the middle of the park. The Gaurs roared forward and created a couple of opportunities but Noah Sadaoui's profligacy cost them.

Late in the game, Anwar Ali had a double opportunity, one from a volley and the other from a header but the young defender couldn't convert either of them.

As the referee blew the final whistle, Bengaluru came away with their first victory since the 1-0 win over NorthEast United FC on the opening day of the season. The three points take Grayson's side to eighth in the league standings with seven points. Meanwhile, the Gaurs are fourth with 12 points after seven games.

Poll : 0 votes