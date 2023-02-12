Mumbai City FC defeated FC Goa in an eight-goal thriller at the Fatorda Stadium on February 11 to secure the ISL League Winners Shield for the 2022-23 season.

FC Goa, who have been fast starters, especially at home, scored an early goal yet again. Noah Sadaoui’s run in behind caught the Islanders’ defenders off guard, and the Moroccan found the back of the net in the fifth minute.

However, the lead only lasted thirteen minutes as Greg Stewart equalized courtesy of a stunning free-kick from just outside the penalty box. The league leaders soon took command of the game and scored their second goal of the evening in the 40th minute.

Lallianzuala Chhangte teed up Jorge Pereyra Diaz, who scored his 11th goal of the season.

FC Goa leveled the scores just two minutes later as Sadaoui’s pass found Brandon Fernandes, who slotted the ball past Lachenpa. But the rollercoaster half had another twist in the tale when Stewart scored his second free-kick of the game in stoppage time to make it 3-2.

The quality of football on display was a treat for the fans, and the five-goal half ended with the Islanders leading the Gaurs. The second half began in the same end-to-end fashion as the first, but the visitors slowed the tempo around the hour-mark.

As the hosts pushed forward for an equalizer, the Islanders hit them on the break. Anwar Ali was deemed to have handled the ball, and Mumbai were awarded a penalty, which Chhangte converted in the 71st minute to put the game beyond FC Goa. Substitute Vikram Pratap Singh piled on the Gaurs’ misery as he scored the Islanders’ fifth goal of the game.

Despite Brison Fernandes pulling a goal back in the 84th minute, Mumbai City FC came out on top. On that note, let’s take a look at how FC Goa players performed against Mumbai City FC.

FC Goa Player ratings:

Dheeraj Singh [4/10]

A poor decision to rush forward and foul Pereyra Diaz meant he was into the referee’s book early in the game. He could have done better to save Stewart’s first free-kick, but certainly had no chance to save the rest of the goals.

Seriton Fernandes [6/10]

Fernandes restricted Bipin Singh defensively but failed to pose any threat going forward for FC Goa. He did not make any mistakes at the back, as he won all his ground duels.

Fares Arnaout [5/10]

Arnaout was caught off guard by Pereyra Diaz’s movement for the first goal. Although he made some progressive passes, the 26-year-old struggled to deal with Mumbai City FC’s forwards.

Anwar Ali [5/10]

Ali’s stunning 60-yard pass found Noah Sadaoui’s run, which made it 1-0. However, he conceded a free-kick on the edge of the penalty box, which Greg Stewart converted. He also handled the ball in the box and gave away a penalty.

Sanson Pereira - [5.5/10]

Pereira was caught out of position on a couple of occasions on the left side due to Chhangte’s movement. He was troubled defensively and failed to offer anything going forward.

Edu Bedia [5/10]

Bedia struggled to control the tempo of the game like he usually does as the Islanders pressed high. He was eventually substituted in the 57th minute.

Ayush Chhetri [5.5/10]

Chhetri was tidy in possession and kept the play moving. But he was ineffective in terms of going forward or defending the spaces in front of his centre-backs.

Devendra Murgaokar [6/10]

Murgaokar made some important runs in behind, but lacked decision-making in the final third. He lacked rhythm as he failed to create any chances for FC Goa.

Brandon Fernandes [7.5/10]

Brandon started slowly but grew into the game, making some exquisite passes to Noah. He made a blindside move past Mehtab Singh to score his goal. His creative brilliance was on show in the first half, but fizzled out in the second.

Noah Sadaoui [9/10]

Sadaoui continued his fine goal-scoring form as he used his pace and physicality to score his 8th goal of the season. He then assisted Brandon Fernandes with a lobbed pass and was FC Goa’s brightest player throughout the game.

Iker Guarrotxena [6/10]

Sometimes his touch and hold-up play let him down, but his runs into the box posed huge problems for Mumbai City FC’s defenders. He missed a header towards the end of the first half and it was certainly not his day in front of goal.

Substitutes

Hernan Santana [6/10]

Hernan replaced Edu Bedia towards the hour mark and slowed the tempo of the game from the middle of the park. He did not have any impact going forward.

Redeem Tlang [6/10]

Tlang added some energy from the flanks and made selfless runs to create space for his teammates.

Alvaro Vazquez [7/10]

Vazquez added a presence up front and assisted Brison Fernandes with an excellent cut-back cross. Other than that, the Spaniard had very little to do as the Islanders maintained possession towards the end of the game.

Brison Fernandes [7.5/10]

Fernandes arrived in the 80th minute and made an immediate impact as his strike brought the Gaurs back into the game.

Aibanbha Dohling [6/10]

Dohling was pinned back in the final ten minutes and did his job well.

