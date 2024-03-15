FC Goa beat Bengaluru FC to dent the Blues' hopes of securing a playoff spot | ISL 2023-24

FC Goa defeated Bengaluru FC 2-1 in their match week 19 encounter at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa today (14th March). It was 19th league game of the season for both teams.

The match started on a dream note for the visitors as Shivaldo Singh made full use of a long pass by Suresh Singh and slotted the ball past Dheeraj Singh to give Bengaluru FC the lead in the second minute.

FC Goa immediately tried to score an equalizer but Boris Singh's attempt in the fifth minute was saved by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. The Blues, on the other hand, searched for their second goal to find a cushion but Shivaldo's attempt in the seventh minute went wide. Shivaldo was in the thick of the action again as his shot in the 15th minute was saved by Dheeraj.

FC Goa finally scored the equalizer in the 22nd minute when Odei Onaindia scored from a corner. The goal allowed Manolo Marquez's side to find their feet in the game and control the proceedings. The scoreboard at halftime read 1-1.

The second half started on a bad note for the visitors after Suresh Singh got the marching orders in the 47th minute, reducing Bengaluru FC to 10 men.

The hosts made full use of the extra man and attacked heavily. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made some good saves during this period to keep the Gaurs from taking the lead.

Boris Singh scored in the 81st minute after he latched onto a pass from Borja and slotted the ball into the back of the net. It turned out to be the last goal of the game as Goa won 2-1.

FC Goa move to third in the points table

FC Goa left it late to win the game today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

FC Goa came into the match placed fourth in the points table. They drew against Punjab FC in their previous game. The win against Bengaluru has taken them to third in the points table.

The win today will give Manolo Marquez' side a huge boost going into the international break. As Marquez' side has already secured a place in the playoffs they will want to head into the playoffs on a good run of form. FC Goa though will need to further improve their performances if they want to win the ISL trophy.

Bengaluru FC can still qualify for the ISL playoffs

Shivaldo scored his maiden ISL goal today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Bengaluru FC were placed eighth in the points table before the game. They defeated Kerala Blasters in their previous game. A win for Bengaluru FC would have helped them to create a three-point gap in sixth position.

The Blues had a good start to the game but failed to hold onto their lead. The red card to Suresh Singh Wangjam further hampered Bengaluru's fluency in play. Despite the defeat, Bengaluru can still manage to make it to the ISL playoffs this season. However, they will first need to win all their remaining games to preserve such aspirations.