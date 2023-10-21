FC Goa come from behind to secure victory over East Bengal FC | ISL 2023-24

FC Goa mounted a comeback, erasing a one-goal deficit to clinch a 2-1 win over East Bengal FC at the Kalinga Stadium on Saturday. A first-half strike from Naorem Mahesh Singh was followed by goals from Sandesh Jhingan and Victor Rodriguez, sealing FC Goa’s triumph.

East Bengal have experienced a mixed start to their season, securing four points from three games, while the Gaurs showed early-season form, claiming two victories in their first two matches. This game, featuring two formidable teams on paper, was anticipated to be an intriguing tactical battle, pitting two accomplished Spanish coaches against each other.

But Manolo Marquez had to make an unexpected substitution moments before the kickoff, with Victor Rodriguez stepping in for the influential Noah Sadaoui, who was sidelined with an injury.

This change, however, didn’t disrupt FC Goa’s momentum, and they started the game in an attacking fashion, creating a couple of half-chances inside the first twenty minutes.

The first clear-cut chance of the game fell their way around the half-hour mark. Brandon Fernandes delivered a pin-point cross into the penalty area, which found an unmarked Carlos Martinez. Unfortunately, the striker failed to steer his header into the back of the net.

Following a cautious and uneventful start, East Bengal broke the deadlock in the 41st minute. Nandhakumar Sekar made a lung-busting run on the right flank, beating Jay Gupta before setting up Naorem Mahesh Singh, who curled the ball into the back of the net.

As the halftime whistle blew, the Torchbearers held a narrow lead, yet it’s worth noting that the Gaurs also had their fair share of opportunities.

FC Goa score two goals in quick succession to secure all three points against East Bengal FC

Having taken the lead, East Bengal allowed FC Goa to control possession in the early stages of the second half. Although the Gaurs enjoyed territorial dominance and pinned their opponents back, chances were limited thanks to East Bengal’s resolute defense.

FC Goa's relentless pressure eventually paid dividends with around 20 minutes left in regulation time. A pin-point delivery by Victor Rodriguez from a set-piece scenario found Sandesh Jhingan, who rose the highest to head home and level the score.

Within seconds, the situation went from bad to worse for East Bengal as Goa scored their second goal.

East Bengal were guilty of losing possession cheaply in midfield, and the Gaurs exploited this opportunity. This time, Rodriguez turned the scorer, as he unleashed a powerful shot that nestled into the bottom corner of the net.

FC Goa eventually saw out the late pressure from East Bengal to keep their winning run going. This victory propelled them to the second position in the standings, level with Mohun Bagan SG in terms of points.

On the other hand, the KolkatagGiants have faced difficulties in recent weeks, finding themselves in a mid-table position, and Carles Cuadrat will want his side to improve and soon.