Following two disappointing seasons, FC Goa have made several ambitious signings to bolster their chances of competing with the frontrunners for the upcoming campaign.

As per journalist Marcus Mergulhao, the Gaurs have roped in Bengaluru FC’s Sandesh Jhingan and Udanta Singh, Odisha FC’s Raynier Fernandes, and Jamshedpur FC’s Boris Singh. They have also signed Bengaluru FC's reserve team keeper Dipesh Chauhan.

Jhingan arrived in Bengaluru from ATK Mohun Bagan at the start of the campaign and was an influential presence at the back. The 29-year-old has featured 32 times this season, scoring once. He will replace Anwar Ali, who will represent ATK Mohun Bagan from the 2023-24 season.

Meanwhile, Udanta Singh spent nearly a decade with Bengaluru FC. The winger is set to embark on a new adventure at FC Goa. He has made 203 appearances for the Blues and has won six trophies in his time at the club.

Raynier Fernandes, on the other hand, was on loan at Odisha FC from Mumbai City FC this season. He was part of the side that finished in the Indian Super League playoff spots, while also winning the Hero Super Cup 2023.

23-year-old Boris Singh is another player who will arrive with high expectations. The Jamshedpur FC man is known for this explosive pace and will compete with Udanta Singh for a spot on the right flank.

FC Goa resort to a new approach in the transfer market

FC Goa’s transfer blueprint has pivoted from signing young talented players to opting for seasoned performers. The likes of Sandesh Jhingan and Udanta Singh will bring in a wealth of experience, with the duo making a combined 87 appearances for the Indian national team.

Raynier Fernandes will bring flair and creativity to the middle of the park, while Boris Singh will add much-needed depth to the wide areas. There will, of course, be outgoings in the transfer market, but the Gaurs are certainly in a strong position ahead of the new season.

With head coach Carlos Pena departing due to poor results, there appears to be a precise plan in place for the future. Hyderabad FC manager Manolo Marquez is rumored to replace Pena at the helm.

While there is no clarity in terms of departures, FC Goa’s trajectory is certainly pointing skyward. The expectations will be at an all-time high if they manage to retain the likes of Edu Bedia, Hernan Santana, and Iker Guarrotxena.

Poll : 0 votes