FC Goa complete the signing of Boris Singh from Jamshedpur FC | ISL 2023-24

FC Goa have announced the arrival of Jamshedpur FC’s Boris Singh Thangjam, with the winger putting pen to paper on a two-year deal.

Following two and a half year spell with the Red Miners, Singh’s contract expired at the end of the season, and FC Goa seized the opportunity to further bolster their attack.

Renowned as one of India's most promising talents, the 23-year-old winger began his career in the I-League with Indian Arrows. He signed for ATK Mohun Bagan in 2020, but due to limited playing opportunities, he sought new horizons and joined Jamshedpur FC midway through the 2020-21 season.

Under the guidance of Owen Coyle, Boris showcased his potential in the ISL, recording 18 appearances in his first full season and contributing to the club's triumph in securing the ISL Shield.

He further progressed under Aidy Boorthroyd, amassing 24 appearances across all competitions and finding the back of the net four times. Known for his pace, game awareness, and unwavering commitment, Boris Singh is certainly a brilliant addition to the Gaurs.

Speaking to the FC Goa media after completing his move, Boris expressed his desire to play under new head coach Manolo Marquez. He said:

“I am very happy to have joined FC Goa. I hope to contribute to the best of my abilities and make all the fans proud.”

I like the style of football played here. And I am really looking forward to working with coach Manolo (Marquez) and the team. I have seen many young players develop a great deal under him and I hope he’ll get the best out of me too.”

Last season, the Gaurs deployed Redeem Tlang and Devendra Margoakar on the right flank. However, as Tlang is set to depart the club, the Goan outfit have acquired Boris Singh as a replacement.

“His versatility adds an extra dimension” – FC Goa director Ravi Puskar on Boris Singh

Since his debut with India Arrows, Boris Singh has undoubtedly shown remarkable growth and progress. FC Goa's director, Ravi Puskar, holds the belief that his versatility will be a crucial asset for the team in the upcoming season.

“We are thrilled to have Boris Singh join FC Goa," Puskar said. “He’s a fantastic young talent with great ambition. His work rate and tireless efforts on the field have rightfully earned him recognition, and we eagerly anticipate the excitement he will bring to the game."

“His versatility adds an extra dimension of depth to our squad. Boris has displayed exceptional adaptability and tactical understanding, and this has allowed him to excel in multiple positions," Puskar added.

FC Goa have already acquired the likes of Sandesh Jhingan, Rowllin Borges, and Udanta Singh. In addition, reports are indicating that the club is on the verge of finalizing deals for Spanish striker Carlos Martinez and Hyderabad FC defender Odei Onaindia.

With the arrival of Manolo Marquez as head coach, they will aim to replicate the success achieved under Sergio Lobera in the forthcoming seasons.

