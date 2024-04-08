FC Goa midfielder Carl McHugh intent on focusing only on what can be controlled | ISL 2023-24

Carl McHugh, who moved to FC Goa from Mohun Bagan in the summer transfer window ahead of the 2023-24 season, has been one of the pillars on which the Gaurs' campaign has been built.

The central midfielder has quickly become a favourite of head coach Manolo Marquez, who likes to play him as the pivot around which the rest of the midfield and defense revolves.

Sportskeeda caught up with him recently and this correspondent picked his brains on what the road lies ahead - both for him and Goa.

The Gaurs' most recent game, against Hyderabad FC at Fatorda on April 5, Friday, was on the cards as McHugh chose to show a lot of respect to the Nawabs despite the 4-0 thrashing Goa handed out to them.

"It (our showing) was much better than the first half. We were rusty after the (international) break. In the second half, we hit the ground running and put up quite a good performance. It was a very tough game," said McHugh.

"Hyderabad have done extremely well. Everyone knows that they have had problems this season but they did very well. They have been competitive. We gave them full respect in our game. We knew that it was going to be a tough game, and the first half was exactly that," he added.

"We grew more confident on the ball after scoring the first goal against Hyderabad FC" - Carl McHugh

McHugh has become a vital player for Goa this season. [FCG Media]

Goa still have a chance of winning the ISL Shield - even if only mathematically - and this is what will spur them on for the rest of their two matches this season.

The Gaurs have now travelled to play Jamshedpur FC at the JRD Tata Complex on April 9, Tuesday, and will be keen on picking up all three points on offer.

If Mumbai City, however, beat Odisha FC on April 8, Monday, then they will go to 47 points, and this will lead to Goa's title dreams to crash as the latter can only get a best of 45 at the moment if they win their last two games.

McHugh, however, decided not to dwell on what was beyond his and his side's purview and chose, instead, to work on what could be controlled.

"I think we grew more confident on the ball after scoring the first goal. Things got easier for us after that. I also think that we were more clinical after that than we have been in our recent games. We just need to recover quickly and prepare well for our next game," said McHugh.

The Irishman, who is a thorough professional, mentioned that worrying about things outside of one's control do not really help matters.

"We are in Jamshedpur now and will try our best to pick up all the points on offer. We are not really thinking of anything else. What is in our control is picking up points against Jamshedpur FC and then Chennaiyin FC. We only want to think about what is in our control," he concluded.