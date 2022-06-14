FC Goa midfielder Edu Bedia extends his stay at the club

FC Goa have announced that midfielder Edu Bedia has extended his stay at the club until 2023 on Tuesday.

The Santander-born midfielder joined the Gaurs ahead of the 2017-18 and went on to lift the ISL Shield in the 2019-20 season under Sergio Lobera. In his second season with the club, Edu scored seven goals and made five assists, his highest till date with the Indian Super League (ISL) outfit.

He was also the only player to have bagged a goal for the club against Persepolis FC in their debut AFC Champions League campaign.

Edu Bedia played a significant role for the Gaurs as he picked up the Player of the Match award against Bengaluru FC in the Durand Cup as the former triumphed over the Blues, winning 7-6 in sudden death. He also scored the lone goal via a free-kick in extra-time against Mohammedan SC.

Bedia's presence in midfield plays a huge role in both the offensive and defensive phases for the Gaurs. This is owed to his immense work-rate and passing abilities. The Spaniard is expected to be a key figure in former teammate and current head coach Carlos Pena's plans as FC Goa reconfigure themselves in a bid to re-establish themselves.

Bengaluru FC's Lara Sharma and Wungngayam Muirang extend their stay at the club

Bengaluru FC have extended the contracts of goalkeeper Lara Sharma and versatile defender Wungngayam Muirang, the club confirmed on its social media accounts.

Lara Sharma played a small part in the Blues' ISL campaign after regular custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was ruled out with injury.

The Blues’ versatile defender commits his future to the club until the end of the 2024-25 season.



Wungngayam Muirang featured in seven ISL games for Bengaluru FC last season, occasionally replacing Roshan and Parag. Muirang's versatility was an asset to former head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli and will play an important part in firing the club's philosophy into action.

