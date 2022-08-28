"FC Goa has been one of the top teams and had always been very consistent in their progress" - Arshdeep Singh delighted on his new stint with the Gaurs [Exclusive]

FC Goa's new custodian Arshdeep Singh is already a proven customer in Indian football and is also arguably one of the best goalkeepers the league has ever produced.

Arshdeep's rise to stardom has been meteoric. Despite his diminutive frame, Arshdeep has quick reflexes and agile positioning that make him an exceptional shot-stopper. He's extremely quick on his feet, making him a great match for FC Goa's possession-based style of play.

Since its inception in 2014, the Indian Super League has come a long way. In the last three seasons, FC Goa has evolved into one of the top teams, with some young players emerging as superstars.

In the 2019-20 season, the side won the Hero ISL League Winners Shield by finishing first in the league stages and became India's first club to qualify for the AFC Champions League. The Gaurs are also the only ISL team to have won over 50 games and scored over 200 goals.

Expressing excitement ahead of his maiden stint for FC Goa, Arshdeep said:

“I‘m proud to be part of this big club. So over the years, FC Goa has been producing the best young talent in Indian football from the first season itself and I look forward to being in that category of players and helping the team to lift the trophy. And I'll give everything to make sure we succeed."

When asked if there were any other clubs interested in him and what made him join the Gaurs over the other clubs, he replied:

"Yes, I had a few offers on the table. There were a few clubs interested, but FC Goa was one of the top teams and had always been very consistent in their progress, so I chose to sign with them."

"I’ve been raised in a footballing family, so it’s in my blood"- FC Goa's Arshdeep Singh on his entry into the football world

Arshdeep Singh is one of best goalkeepers to play in the ISL (Credits- FC Goa)

Football has always been Arshdeep's lifelong passion. Football is in his blood. He talked about his childhood and how he got into football. The goalie also explained why he chose to specialize in goalkeeping.

"It’s all because of my dad. He was a professional footballer too, and on top of that, he was a goalkeeper! So the goalkeeping part comes from there. And yes, my elder brother has played a big role. He always looked after me.

"I still remember I went for my first training with him when I was just five. He has played for Punjab in the Santosh Trophy and was part of Sporting Clube De Goa. I’ve been raised in a footballing family, so it’s in my blood."

The Indian Super League has created many chances for youngsters. It's a big stage for talented young players to shine. At a professional level, it has brought about a big change. He further discussed the aspects of his technical gaming skills that he wants to focus on before the start of ISL. He stated:

"There’s always a room to improve in all aspects. As you go ahead with the season, you learn more every single day, but yeah, I would like to improve my communication skills more as it’s one of the most important skills for a goalkeeper."

By fitting into the bio-bubbe scene, the league had taken a radically new turn for the last couple of seasons. Due to COVID, it had been extremely difficult for players to play in secure environments throughout the previous two seasons.

So, after all of the upheaval, the league is preparing to get back to normalcy, with spectators returning to stadiums. Arshdeep indicated that he is relieved to be free of the chaos and excited to play in front of his fans. He states:

"It feels amazing and can’t wait to hear the crowd cheer. It’s all together a different feeling when there are fans chanting for you. It keeps me motivated to meet their expectations as well, and that's especially true for me, as I used to sit in those stands as a fan. I just can’t wait."

Arshdeep Singh is obviously eager to return to the fold and prove that he has what it takes to flourish in FC Goa's first team. He told us that his ultimate goal this year is to win silverware for FC Goa and fulfill his dream of playing for India. He stated that his comeback will be critical in achieving both goals.

"The only thing I learned is that when you go through lows, you've got to be super strong and make a great comeback when the chance is given. I just want to play the beautiful game and be consistent throughout the season. I’m looking forward to training with the best set of coaches and learning from them."

"I think his knowledge and experience will help the team to grow and flourish," says Arshdeep while praising his coach Carlos Pena

FC Goa have assembled a formidable squad this season. Carlos Pena's team screams excellence. They will be ready to go the extra mile in order to earn their first silverware. Arshdeep talks about his coach, Carlos Pena, and how well he's guiding the team and the mood during pre-season camp.

"I think coach Pena is well aware of FC Goa’s playing style as he has played for the club himself. I think his knowledge and experience will help the team to grow and flourish. He made sure that the team was consistent with the training even though we were doing it at home and in online sessions. Let’s hope we can bag some positive results this season."

Despite Odisha FC's terrible ISL 2020-21 campaign, the young lad, Arshdeep, stood out owing to his spectacular goalkeeping performances. He topped the charts with 64 saves in 16 appearances.

When Arshdeep joined Odisha FC, he was a rookie to the league's competence, but he claims that his former goalkeeping staff and teammates helped him build confidence and improve his technical game sets.

"Odisha FC has been a fantastic experience for me as they gave me the opportunity to make my ISL debut. I have a very good relationship with everyone at Odisha FC. Overall, it was a good experience playing alongside some extremely talented and experienced players, which helped me evolve my game."

He also credited his former team Minerva's owner and director Ranjit Bajaj for motivating and supporting him throughout his heyday.

"Playing in the I-League with Minerva Punjab was a great experience and learning opportunity. Bajaj Paji has always been very enthusiastic and supportive. He is a great mentor."

Concluding his conversation by hailing Goa as a football-loving state and conveying his special message to fans, Arshdeep Singh said:

"It’s amazing to live in a state where football is recognized and respected to this extent. My message to the fans is that I’m looking forward to meeting you all at the fortress and continuing to support the team. We’re all working very hard to make you all proud."

